Legacy Bear

Growing up in Sarasota, Florida, Amaya Saunders ’24 heard stories of Lenoir-Rhyne University and the legacy of being a Bear.

Amaya Saunders

“My father (Derrick Saunders ’99) is my reason for attending LR. He spoke so highly of his time here and I want to leave my footprints and mark here the way he did,” shared Saunders, a community health major.

After graduating in December with her bachelor’s degree, Saunders will continue her journey at LR as part of the accelerated master’s program.

“After I earn my undergraduate degree and master’s in public health, I plan to attend PA school with the goal of working in family medicine — particularly pediatrics and OB/GYN — with the end goal of opening my own family medicine clinic.”

In the meantime, she is making full use of her time at LR by being a part of residence life as a resident advisor for Isenhour Hall and as an intern with the Office of Advancement.

“During my internship in advancement, I have seen first-hand that a lot of alumni and donors are very involved with LR. Their commitment to the university and its students is the reason that we have such a beautiful and supportive campus. I would just like to say thank you to all of them for being a loyal supporter to LR.”

The impact of being a Bear is particularly felt for Saunders as a scholarship recipient herself.

“I am currently receiving a legacy scholarship, honors scholarship, and LR Scholars scholarship,” she shared. “They all help me attend Lenoir-Rhyne while also taking the stress out of having to pay a monthly bill, and instead I can focus on my studies and living the college experience.”

