Providing support to ensure success

LR welcomes new director of disability services

As the new director of disability services at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Deby Mitchell, Ed.D., brings a substantial base of knowledge and experience to her career-long objective of providing all students the support they need to make the most of their education.

“Whether a student is in a kindergarten or a graduate program, as educators, we’re here to ensure students are successful,” Mitchell shared. “Students need an equal playing field, which means sometimes they need an accommodation to access what their teachers, professors or coaches are trying to provide. The goal is the same for all of us.”

Starting as a special education inclusion/resource teacher in Wilkes County, North Carolina, Mitchell worked with students at every grade level from elementary through high school, across several subject areas, including math, language arts and science. Later, she taught science and social studies in a self-contained special-needs classroom in at West Wilkes Middle School before completing a Master of Arts in school administration in 2010. She served as assistant principal at Mountain View Elementary School in Wilkes County then as assistant principal at Central Wilkes Middle School.

While serving as an assistant principal, Mitchell returned to graduate school to complete an Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree with superintendent licensure. She then directed federal programs at Millennium Charter Accelerated Academy in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, for two years, but decided she missed working directly with students and returned to the classroom as a resource teacher for exceptional children (EC) at Taylorsville Elementary School in Alexander County.

“Empowering students with disabilities, helping them adapt and succeed, is what I’ve always wanted to do, what I always did except when I was in administration,” Mitchell said. “I came back to teaching EC resource because I missed being that advocate and seeing those students succeed.”

Although she was happy back in the classroom, Mitchell still had her eye on a new challenge when she completed her doctoral studies in educational leadership (Ed.D.) at Appalachian State in 2023. The move to working in higher education at Lenoir-Rhyne is an exciting next step that will allow her to utilize the full range of her own education and experience while maintaining that connection with students on a personal level.

“My favorite part of my work has always been getting to know students and families. Seeing the progress and success is so gratifying,” shared Mitchell. “My goal at LR is to introduce students to potential they didn’t know they had, to help them realize that potential, and also build an inclusive LR community where everyone can nurture and share their skills and talents.”