Lenoir-Rhyne named to Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll

Lenoir-Rhyne University numbers among the 228 institutions nationwide – and only four in North Carolina – named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2024 Transfer Honor Roll, which recognizes colleges and universities creating innovative and effective ways to support transfer students.

“We are dedicated to opening accessible and affordable pathways for community college transfer students,” said Morgan Logan ’15, assistant director of undergraduate admission. “Our newly implemented Bear Bound program has made transferring to LR much easier through seamless transfer of credit, expanded scholarship opportunities and enhanced on-campus engagement opportunities.”

One of the scholarships available is designated for members of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the first honor society recognizing the academic achievements of students at associate-degree granting colleges. It is also one of the largest honor societies of its kind, with more than 4.3 million members and 1,300 chapters in 11 countries.

Part of PTK’s mission is to encourage and prepare members to continue their studies with a four-year degree, so the society maintains PTK Connect, which is designed to facilitate that process. Institutions listed through PTK Connect are evaluated and given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Transfer Honor Roll is chosen from the top 25 percent of these ratings.

“The goal of most students attending community college is earning a bachelor’s degree, but few do because of financial barriers and the complexity of the transfer process,” says Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are proud to recognize the exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students.”

In addition to partnerships with 14 North Carolina community colleges as part of Bear Bound, LR offers additional pathways to smooth transfers from other community colleges. For example, any student who has completed an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree from any community college in North Carolina will receive credit for LR’s general education requirements, which allows those students to enter directly into coursework toward their major.

“Our strong partnerships with community college advisers throughout North Carolina, transfer counselors, administrators and other community resources have made it possible to expand the options available to all transfer students,” Logan shared. “We’re so thankful for these collaborative efforts and look forward to continuing innovative and expanded opportunities for students.”