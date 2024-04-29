FY25 Preliminary Allocations for all ESEA Title Programs

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) ESEA team is pleased to provide FY25 Preliminary Allocations for all Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) title programs. Preliminary allocations for each title are located on the ESEA Federal Programs webpage at the following location: Fiscal Allocations | Department of Education (maine.gov)

Title I, Part A

Maine’s Title I, Part A funding received a 2.5% decrease in FY25 for Preliminary Allocation Estimates from the US Department of Education (USDOE). This estimate represents an overall reduction of $1,497,180 in Title I, Part A funding for the State of Maine in FY25. Maine received $62,310,372 in Title I, Part A funds in FY24 and that amount is expected to decrease to $60,813,192 in FY25. Maine’s national poverty census data decreased and did not increase as much as other states, resulting in a lower national poverty share which usually generates a decrease in Maine’s overall Title I, Part A allocation. Please also recognize that the private school amounts are from FY24 and do not include the new data that will be used for FY25.

Title II, Part A

Maine’s preliminary FY25 allocation for the Title II, Part A program is $10,786,692, which represents level funding for the program to the previous fiscal year. Maine has traditionally accounted for student moves between the SAU they reside in and the SAU they attend as part of the Title IIA allocation process. Maine received a finding and subsequent technical assistance from the USDOE in its most recent federal review and may no longer implement this practice and must rely solely on census data when allocating Title IIA funds. This will result in some SAUs receiving more funding than they have in the past, and some receiving less. SAUs impacted by this recent change have received outreach from Title II Coordinator, Ryan Reed.

Title III, Part A

Maine’s preliminary FY25 allocation for the Title III, Part A program is $1,004,205.00 which represents a slight increase in funding for the program to the previous fiscal year. FY25 Title III, Part A allocations have been generated for all SAUs with at least one multilingual (ML) student for the purpose of allowing SAUs the option to form a consortium to reach the statutory required minimum award amount of $10,000. SAUs that wish to form a consortium for the purpose of a Title III, Part A allocation only, will need to submit a letter of intent (available April 30) to the Maine DOE by June 30, 2024. When final allocations are received, an SAU that is not part of a consortium or by itself generates less than an award of $10,000 will be removed and will not receive a Title III, Part A allocation. As a result, the dollar per student ratio will increase as will allocations. An informational webinar regarding Title III consortia will be scheduled for the week of May 13 – registration details to follow. Questions related to the forming of consortiums should be directed to Title III Coordinator, Daniel Weeks.

Title IV, Part A

Maine’s preliminary FY25 allocation for the Title IV, Part A program is $6,659,535.00, which represents level funding for the program to the previous fiscal year.

Title V, Part B

There have been no significant changes to the Title V, Part B program for the upcoming fiscal year.

Questions regarding allocations should be directed to the applicable Title Coordinator or by reaching out to Janette Kirk, Chief of Federal Programs at janette.kirk@maine.gov.