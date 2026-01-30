Maine DOE Update – January 30, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

Maine DOE Seeks Organizations to Participate in Summer 2026 SUN Meals Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking organizations to help feed children this summer through the federally funded SUN Meals program—also known as the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Eligible organizations may apply to become a SUN Meals sponsor, providing healthy, free meals to children throughout the summer months when school is not in session. | More

2026 Maine School Counselor of the Year to Be Announced During National School Counseling Week (February 2-6, 2026)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) and the Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) in celebrating National School Counseling Week from February 2-6, 2026. This year’s theme, “School Counselors Amplify Student Success,” focuses on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and highlights how students benefit from the services that school counselors provide. National School Counseling Week demonstrates the tremendous impact that school counselors have in helping students to achieve school success and plan for their careers. | More

Community Schools RFA Informational Session Recording Now Available

Pursuant to Title 20-A, §15689-A, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) may provide funding to school administrative units (SAUs) to support the establishment of community schools. As such, the Maine DOE is currently accepting applications for funding from SAUs whose school boards have designated an existing school or established a new school as a community school. | More

Reminder: Guidance for Submitting Competitive Grant Applications Using Vendor Self Service

The State of Maine now uses Vendor Self Service (VSS) for all competitive procurement. As such, Maine school administrative units (SAUs) are asked to please use VSS to submit applications for and questions about all competitive grant opportunities (also known as Requests for Applications—RFAs). If an applicant emails a question about an RFA directly to the listed RFA coordinator, their application will not be disqualified; however, they will be redirected to submit their question through VSS. | More

Reminder: Nominations Open for State/County Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for the Maine Teacher of the Year program, which celebrates excellence in teaching and elevates the importance of the teaching profession. Traditionally, Maine selects a County Teacher of the Year from each of Maine’s 16 counties. One of those educators is later named State Teacher of the Year and also becomes Maine’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Camden Rockport Middle School Student Wins 2026 MLTI Maine Winter Classic T-Shirt Design Contest

Congratulations to Camden Rockport Middle School sixth-grade student Hannah Smith, who was selected as the winner of this year’s t-shirt design contest for the 2026 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Maine Winter Classic! Smith’s design will appear on the official t-shirt for the event, which will take place virtually in schools across Maine from March 2-6, 2026. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine to Host CyberStorm ’26, Third Annual Tabletop Exercise to Strengthen School Cyber Preparedness

Maine education, technology, and cybersecurity partners will bring together school leaders on February 12, 2026, for CyberStorm ’26, the state’s third annual statewide school cybersecurity tabletop exercise, focused on strengthening readiness, coordination, and response across Maine’s school systems. This statewide cyber “fire drill” for elementary and secondary schools still has registration spots available to school administrative units (SAUs) that would like to participate. | More

Career/Project Opportunities:

