MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Encourages Mainers to Participate in 2026 Read to ME Challenge

The 2026 Read to ME Challenge, a month-long public awareness campaign designed to support literacy development among Maine children, is officially underway. Maine Department of Education (DOE) Commissioner Pender Makin launched the challenge on Monday, February 2, 2026, with a read-aloud to second- and third-grade students at the Tremont Consolidated School library in Bass Harbor.

2026 marks the 11th annual Read to ME Challenge. Throughout the month of February, Mainers are encouraged to read to and/or with children for at least 15 minutes. Adults may capture these moments with photos/short videos and share them on social media using the hashtag #ReadtoME in an effort to encourage others to do the same. The Maine DOE would like to challenge all Mainers—regardless of age, location, or language—to consider participating in this year’s challenge.

“The Read to ME Challenge has been a favorite initiative of the Maine Department of Education for more than a decade,” Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin said. “We invite all Mainers, from youth to adults, to join us in the challenge this month, as we continue to promote the joy of reading among our youngest generation.”

Reading to a child for 15 minutes per day for five years results in 27,375 minutes of language exposure, which can lead to high literacy development. Research indicates that the simple act of reading aloud helps children to build language, acquire vocabulary, develop knowledge about the world, and create bonds with trusted adults.

For the Read to ME Challenge launch, Commissioner Makin read Courage Like Kate: The True Story of a Girl Lighthouse Keeper by Maine-based author Anna Crowley-Redding. Students in attendance remarked on their own experiences with lighthouses living in a coastal community.

“We were honored to host the kick-off for the Read to ME Challenge this year,” Tremont Consolidated School Principal Jandrea True said. “Any opportunity to promote literacy is worth all of the energy we can collectively muster in our communities, as proficiency in literacy is essential to a successful future. Challenge accepted at Tremont Consolidated School!”

In support of the Maine State Reading Action Plan, the Maine DOE also strongly encourages community organizations to collaborate with schools and families during the Read to ME Challenge. A list of suggested ideas for community involvement is included here.

The 2026 Read to ME Challenge will end following Read Across America Day on March 2, 2026.