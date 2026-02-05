Energy Savings Funding Opportunities and Resources for Maine Schools

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to share information about new funding opportunities and resources for Maine schools, as it pertains to energy savings. The following three items are intended to help school administrative units (SAUs) maximize their energy efficiency, save money, and reduce air pollution.

Free Energy Audit and Indoor Air Quality Testing Program

In partnership with Building Infrastructure Management Solutions (BIMS), the Maine DOE Green Schools Program is excited to offer SAUs an opportunity to assess and improve performance of their buildings with free school facility energy analysis, as well as indoor air quality consultation and technical assistance.

Through this program, BIMS will serve as a technical partner to participating SAUs, sharing information about and assisting with planning for improvements to energy efficiency. This includes measuring and identifying strategies to improve air quality to enhance school facility resilience and reduce long-term operational costs.

Through this program, SAUs can receive the following at no cost:

A comprehensive energy and indoor air quality audit of school facilities

An assessment of energy use, HVAC systems, and other major energy-consuming infrastructure

A customized, actionable guide outlining recommended improvements based on audit findings

Guidance on funding mechanisms, including applicable state and federal grants and incentive programs

Support navigating procurement considerations for clean energy and efficiency upgrades

SAUs that are interested in this program are encouraged to complete this interest form or contact Donald Bresnahan, Senior Vice President of BIMS, at don@bims.company or 207-956-2685. Selected SAUs will participate in follow-up discussions to confirm their eligibility and scope of need.

LED Lighting Retrofit Funding Opportunity Notice

Through a Funding Opportunity Notice (FON), Efficiency Maine is seeking applications for energy efficiency projects involving lighting retrofits in Maine public pre-K-12 schools. With the intent of accelerating the conversion to LED lighting in schools and beyond, this initiative offers incentives that are 30 percent higher than those typically provided under the Commercial and Industrial Prescriptive Initiatives.

Efficiency Maine is accepting applications for this FON until June 30, 2026, or until funding has been exhausted. Projects must be completed by August 31, 2026.

More information about this initiative and instructions on how to apply are available here. To participate in this FON and other Efficiency Maine opportunities, engagement with a Qualified Partner is necessary for assistance and support purposes; SAUs can find more information here.

This initiative includes Indian Education and Education in the Unorganized Territory schools. Any interested schools should contact the Efficiency Maine team at CIP@efficiencymaine.com or 207-213-6247.

Summary of Federal Energy Tax Credits and Resources

The school-centered nonprofit UndauntedK12 provides regular updates on available federal energy tax credits and resources. Its Energy Tax Credits for Schools Hub includes detailed descriptions of potential energy systems supports for schools, as well as direct links to the federal energy tax credits currently available to schools. Its Updates to Energy Tax Credits webpage contains additional resources, including videos, a slideshow, and a table outlining changes to federal energy tax credits.

The UndauntedK12 website will be updated once the U.S. Department of the Treasury has issued new guidance on restrictions for solar and energy storage projects; however, the links for these webpages will remain the same.

With general questions about any of these opportunities/resources, please contact Glenn Cummings, Maine DOE Director of Green Schools, at glenn.cummings@maine.gov.