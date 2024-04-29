RoofersCoffeeShop® is Now a Media Partner of Quarterly Market Index Survey for Reroofing
By joining this industry-wide effort as the media partner, RCS continues to support and advance the industry.
We are dedicated to the success of roofing professionals and will continue to provide data, trends and information that is needed for success.”SISTERS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop®, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, is now the official media partner for the Quarterly Market Index Surveys, joining a leading coalition of roofing associations to help provide a barometer of the industry’s business conditions.
— Heidi J. Ellsworth
“Data is critical not only for the roofing industry overall but for all the businesses within. We want to be able to deliver statistics and trends that help roofing contractors,” stated Heidi J. Ellsworth, RCS president. “As the official media partner, RoofersCoffeeShop will work with leading associations in sharing the results of the Quarterly Market Index Survey. We are dedicated to the success of roofing professionals and will continue to provide data, trends and information that is needed for success.”
The survey is an industry-wide effort to collect information about the reroofing market spearheaded by a coalition of trade associations, including the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association, Canadian Roofing Contractors Association, Chemical Fabrics & Film Association Inc., EPDM Roofing Association, International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants, Metal Construction Association, National Roofing Contractors Association, National Women in Roofing, Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association, Single Ply Roofing Industry and media partner RoofersCoffeeShop.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone in the roofing business to contribute to our knowledge about the industry, and to have access to that knowledge through RoofersCoffeeShop once the survey is complete,” said Ellen Thorp, executive director of the EPDM Roofing Association, speaking on behalf of the coalition.
Having started in 2021, this one-of-a-kind survey has taken the pulse of the reroofing industry by drawing on the views of contractors and roof consultants, who are then provided with exclusive access to the results. By asking a handful of business questions about materials installed, customer inquiries, project contracts and project backlogs and measuring responses across several demographics, the survey helps give an indication of the reroofing market’s strength and trajectory.
Roofing professionals can participate in the Survey for Reroofing every quarter.
About RoofersCoffeeShop
As an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com.
About PIMA
For more than 30 years, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association (PIMA) has served as the unified voice of the rigid polyiso industry, proactively advocating for safe, cost-effective, sustainable and energy-efficient construction. PIMA’s members, who first came together in 1987, include a synergistic partnership of polyiso manufacturers and industry suppliers. Polyiso is one of North America’s most widely used and cost-effective insulation products. To learn more, visit www.polyiso.org.
