Halon releases Halon Engage 12 and Halon Protect 12 with a focus on compliance and customer centric enhancements
Halon, the leader in email infrastructure solutions, is thrilled to announce the latest quarterly release of their Halon Engage and Halon Protect solutions.
With these new releases, we continue to empower our clients by providing advanced control, compliance, and customization options.”GOTEBORG, SWEDEN, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Halon Engage 12 and Halon Protect 12 releases introduce significant enhancements, including compliance features for new Gmail and Yahoo requirements, asynchronous DNS resolutions, two new connectors with Cassandra and Amazon S3 support, and much more.
With the introduction of one-click unsubscribe and an enhanced queue management plugin, Halon Engage 12 users gain powerful tools to ensure compliance with the latest Gmail and Yahoo regulations while maintaining high deliverability. This release not only streamlines operations but also safeguards your infrastructure from authentication failures and delivery issues, thereby boosting deliverability and operational efficiency.
Halon Protect 12 brings asynchronous DNS resolutions and Amazon S3 integration, empowering users with faster email processing and secure, scalable storage solutions. These features make it easier and faster to manage inbound email traffic, enhancing both performance and user experience.
Anders Berggren, CPO and co-founder of Halon, says, “With Halon Engage 12 and Halon Protect 12, we continue to empower our clients by providing advanced control, compliance, and customization options. It is exhilarating to deliver tools that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our clients.”
As usual, this quarterly release contains tons of additional features and improvements, including support for email address internationalization in DKIM and DMARC, enhancements in halontop, the nifty command-line tool to monitor queues with colors, dark mode in the self-service user interface and numerous performance enhancements to the core engine. All these enhancements pave the way for better efficiency, speed, productivity, and success of our clients.
About Halon
Founded in 2010 in Gothenburg, Sweden, Halon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email - the world’s most important means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business. That’s why we are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure your success. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure plus the best team in the space of email. For more information, visit https://halon.io/
