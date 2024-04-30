TouchPoint One Named 2024 Workforce Innovation of the Year Finalist for CCW Excellence Awards
Acuity’s CX Data Management and AI-Augmented Coaching, Analytics, Quality Management, and Gamification Platform Recognized for Contact Center Performance Impact
We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from CCW and share this achievement with our partners at NSPC whose vision and drive for excellence made this impact possible.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchPoint One, a leader in contact center performance management solutions, has been named a finalist for Workforce Innovation of the Year at the prestigious Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards.
— Greg Salvato
TouchPoint One's Acuity is a premier, cloud-based contact center data and performance management platform that integrates AI-driven analytics, function-specific co-pilots, real-time dashboards, workforce coaching, gamification and more to boost operational efficiency, employee engagement, and CX performance.
The CCW Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact profession. TouchPoint One's award-winning entry highlighted Acuity's groundbreaking capabilities and transformative impact when implemented at client National Spine & Pain Centers (NSPC). The results were truly remarkable:
Key KPI Improvements from Acuity at NSPC:
• 35% surge in NSPC's internal operations performance score
• 22% increase in performance at NSPC's BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) partner
• 30% overall uplift across all KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) within 10 months
• 9.28% improvement in Calls per Hour efficiency
• 64% reduction in unauthorized AUX time
• 58% decrease in transferred calls, boosting First Call Resolution
• 98% drop in extended After Call Work time, amplifying productivity
• 3% gain in Quality metrics amid the productivity increases
• 9.18% rise in average inbound calls per day, showing greater agent capacity
As Nathaniel Altland, Sr Director of Customer Service Centers at NSPC, attested: "The first month we saw an 18% improvement in overall performance and that has continued to rise...To-date, I've calculated ROI of 10x on our investment. Acuity essentially costs the equivalent of 1 FTE, but we've realized a 10% increase in productivity across the board."
“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from CCW," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. “TouchPoint One’s mission and focus are to harness the power of data, gamification, and AI to revolutionize the way customer contact organizations empower, align, and develop their CX workforce and deliver superior experiences for customers. The NSPC Acuity implementation is emblematic of what is possible in a people-first, performance-enabled, future-of-work and within close reach of every customer contact organization. We share this achievement with our partners at NSPC and others whose vision and drive for excellence made this impact possible."
The mission of the CCW Excellence Awards is to raise the bar for the contact center profession by identifying top practices, superior thinking, creativity, and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions. After a particularly extraordinary couple of years, the 2024 Awards program celebrates stories of strength, endurance, perseverance, and operational continuity across the profession. The judges praised Acuity's robust data integration abilities, innovative features like AI-driven coaching, and the remarkable performance gains achieved through NSPC's vision for transforming their contact center operations. Winners of the awards will be honored at a gala dinner on June 4th, 2024.
In addition to being a finalist for the CCW Excellence Awards, TouchPoint One recently earned Gold and Silver Stevie® Award in the Solutions Technology Partner of the Year category and Best Use of Technology in Customer Service categories, respectively.
To discover more about TouchPoint One and the Acuity solution, please visit booth #1426 at CCW Las Vegas from June 3-6, 2024, or the TouchPoint One's website. Follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.
About CCW
CCW Digital is the global online community and research hub of more than 150,000 customer contact members. With the mission of creating customer contact rockstars, CCW Digital provides the customer contact community with the research, analysis, and network required to optimize their customer contact operations. Representing organizations big and small from all corners of the globe, our members stay up-to-date on the latest tools, techniques, and technologies by accessing our reports, innovative research formats, and various forms of digital media that all complement our industry leading live event series.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending innovative technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com
TouchPoint One, Acuity, A-GAME, IQAssure, and Sidekick are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2024 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.
