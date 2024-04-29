Deputy Minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule: Inaugural North West Basic Education Lekgotla

Programme Director, Mr. Karabo Swanki Seleka,

Hon. N.V. Motsumi, North West, Member of Executive Council (MEC) for Education,

Mr. M.V. Seshibe, North West, Acting Superintendent General,

Cllr. N Nkotswe, Moses Kotane Local Mayor,

Mr B. Mosete, Professional Progressive Forum,

Organised Labour,

Partners and Stakeholders - Including many business representatives, NGO partners, and other educational professionals,

It is an honour to address you today at this significant inaugural Education Lekgotla in the North West Province.

As we gather in this forum of strategic deliberation, we do so not only to reflect on the strides we have made in our educational journey but also to chart a course for a future that is ambitious and transformative.

Today, we commit ourselves to a set of critical objectives designed to elevate our educational standards and effectively respond to the challenges presented by a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Our first objective is to improve inter-stakeholder collaboration. We recognise that our goals can only be achieved through a unified approach, bringing educators, administrators, community leaders, and industry experts together to forge a cohesive basic educational strategy.

Ladies and Gentleman, the upcoming elections on 29 May stand as a crucial moment for our democracy. These elections are an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice.

These principles allow us to actively shape the basic educational policies that will define the coming years, and we continue building on the foundations of our 30-year-old democracy.

Programme director, this Education Lekgotla takes place days after the country officially celebrated the momentous occasion of 30 years of democracy, freedom, peace and prosperity.

As we mark the 30th anniversary of our democracy, it’s crucial to reflect on the transformative growth and improvements in basic education.

Since the advent of democracy, the basic education sector in South Africa has evolved from an under-resourced and racially segregated system to achieve near-universal access for the compulsory schooling age group of 7 to 15 years by 2021, with attendance rates between 97% and 99%.

This monumental achievement has been supported by pro-poor policies that drastically reduced the costs associated with school attendance, significantly enhancing access. The National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) now serves over 9.6 million nutritious meals every school day, and the increase in no-fee schools covers 80% of ordinary public schools, among other initiatives. These developments underscore the strength in our unity as a nation led by the ANC as a leader of society.

Further highlighting the sector’s growth, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) expansion has been remarkable. From supporting 43,876 students in 1995, NSFAS grew to assist an impressive 555,950 students by 2021. As of 1 March 2024, more than 1,244,854 students are provisionally funded, showcasing the continued expansion and impact of the scheme. Over the decade from 2011 to 2020, funding for NSFAS increased by R31.1 billion, reflecting a focused investment in our youth and the future of our nation.

In today’s economy, entrepreneurial skills are more than just business acumen; they are essential for driving innovation, solving complex problems, and creating new opportunities within our communities and beyond.

Programme Director, as we convene in the spirit of the Lekgotla, we embrace a tradition steeped in collective wisdom and decision-making.

This gathering is a convergence of ideas, a strategic hub where the future of our educational landscape is shaped. Within the context of our Lekgotla, planning serves as our compass, guiding our policies, programmes, and initiatives to enhance the quality of basic education across the North West Province.

This year’s Lekgotla theme, “Strengthening and Reaffirming Progressive Partnerships in Education,” underscores our commitment to fostering robust collaborations that are fundamental to our educational success.

This theme is not merely a banner under which we gather but a dynamic call to action. It compels us to forge and nurture partnerships that extend beyond traditional boundaries, involving every sector of society—from local businesses and global enterprises to non-governmental organisations and community leaders.

By fostering strong partnerships, the plan aims to make the education sector more responsive, innovative, and effective at meeting the needs of learners.

Furthermore, our theme also reflects a recognition of the evolving nature of basic education itself. In an age where technology and global interconnectivity redefine traditional educational paradigms, our partnerships allow us to remain at the forefront of innovation.

These collaborations will enable us to adapt to new teaching methods, integrate technology in our classrooms, and prepare our students for a world where change is the only constant.

Ladies and gentlemen, the North West Province has demonstrated commendable progress in basic education, which has been marked by significant advancements and substantial challenges.

For the academic year 2024, the performance target set for North West education is an ambitious 90%, which marks a substantial increase of 9% from the previous year’s output. This target underscores the province’s commitment to educational excellence and reflects a robust belief in the potential of its learners and educators. However, the journey towards this goal is not without its hurdles.

The current cohort has been noted to be 5% weaker than the class of 2023 in overall Grade 11 performance. Key subjects with high enrolment continue to underperform, pointing to areas where targeted interventions are necessary. These findings highlight the need for intense and more focused support for learners, particularly in foundational skills within the Further Education and Training (FET) feeder subjects in Grades 8 and 9.

Ladies and Gentlemen, over the past few years, the mathematics results have hovered around the 50s, with figures such as 49.1% in 2015, 51.9% in 2017, 54.6% in 2019, 53.8% in 2020, 57.6% in 2021, 55% in 2022. To address this challenge, we designated 2023 as the Year of Mathematics, setting a target of achieving a 60% performance rate. Remarkably, we not only met but exceeded this target by a significant margin, underscoring the potential of concerted effort towards a common goal.

The North West province consistently outperformed these national averages, surpassing even the 63.5% achievement in 2023. This success deserves commendation; however, it is crucial to note that the relatively high success rates in the North West Province come at the expense of significantly low participation rates.

Mathematics participation rates in the North West have persistently remained in the 20s, with participation levels of 25% in 2020, 24% in 2021, and 25% in 2022.

This implies that nearly 80% of learners in the North West Province opt for Mathematical Literacy in Grade 12. NWED needs to do better if it is to contribute meaningfully to the economic development of our country particularly in this part of the country.

The NDP places the responsibility on the Basic Education Sector to increase the number of learners obtaining bachelor's qualifications by the end of their schooling, thus enabling them to pursue Mathematics and Science-based degrees, aiming for 450,000 by 2030. Urgent action throughout the education system is imperative to meet these national targets and foster a prosperous South Africa.

The sector aims to improve pass rates and ensure that our educational offerings are holistic, equipping our students with the skills required to thrive in the 21st century. We are dedicated to enhancing STEM education, fostering digital literacy, and promoting vocational training that aligns with the economic needs of the North West and South Africa at large.

Despite certain challenges, the North West Province’s strategic focus on improving basic education is steadfast. The dedication to achieving these performance targets and overcoming obstacles reflects a deep-seated commitment to not only meet but exceed national educational standards, ensuring that every learner in the province has the opportunity to succeed.

Program Director, the sector held a successful infrastructure workshop from 23-24 April 2024, which was attended by all Provincial Education Departments and implementing agents.

The workshop deliberated over some major issues that will help to transform the manner in which we deliver infrastructure in the Sector and we secured commitments from all PEDs, delivery partners and professionals

We want to congratulate the North West Department of Education for being one of the few provinces that conducted condition assessment for all their schools, which are critical to understand our asset base to inform planning and prioritization;

In the current administration, the province delivered 18 new and replacement schools, provided 1 877 additional classrooms, provided sanitation to 258 schools and conducted maintenance to 555 schools.

The province plans to build an additional 21 new and replacement school over the next MTEF, provide an additional 720 classrooms, conduct maintenance to 560 schools and renovate sanitation facilities at 111 schools

Moreover, significant strides have been made in improving educational infrastructure across the country. The introduction of advanced ICT in schools has facilitated the development of digital skills among students, preparing them for the challenges of the modern world.

This technology integration has enriched learning environments and provided teachers with more tools to enhance their teaching methods and engage students more effectively.

These achievements in the basic education sector reflect a deep commitment to upholding the Freedom Charter’s call to “open the doors of learning.”

Together, we are setting a course towards a future where every student in our province is not only a learner but also an innovator and a leader in his or her respective fields.

In conclusion, I wish to take this opportunity to thank the various individuals and organisations for your commitment, your passion, and your participation in this Lekgotla. Together, we will shape the future of education in the North West Province.

I thank you.

