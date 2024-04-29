Residents of Moldova talked about what salary they need for a comfortable life

Moldovans talked about the salary they need for a comfortable life

Rabota.md team conducted a survey with the help of which discovered how much people want to earn in order to live well in Moldova.

CHISINAU, MOLDOVA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How much money do you need to not count every penny and be financially comfortable? Rabota.md team conducted a survey amongst the visitors of the Târgul de cariere from Chișinău and here is what they found out.

Expectations

Most visitors to the Târgul de cariere came to look for a job in accounting, education, IT, sales, transport and logistics, as well as management. Regarding the desired salary, the amount of 15,000 net lei was most often mentioned — this was mentioned by every third visitor, regardless of the field of activity. Approximately the same number answered that they need 1,000 euros or 20,000 lei net per month for happiness.

As a result of the survey, they noticed that the number of people who needed an income of more than 20,000 lei per month for a comfortable life and those for whom less than 15,000 lei would be enough was almost equal.

Most often, lower amounts were mentioned by migrants who returned to the country. Some of them said that, in their opinion, to live well in Moldova, between 10,000 and 14,000 lei per month is enough.

If you are interested in finding out more information about the labor market in Republic of Moldova, visit the blog.rabota.md.

Reality

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in the second quarter of 2023 the average salary in the real sector was 12,176 lei gross, i.e. approximately 10,000 lei net. That’s up 6% compared with the first quarter and up 17.3% compared with a year ago.

TOP 3 fields of activity with the highest salaries in the second quarter of 2023:

Information and communications — 30,521 lei gross (~25,000 lei net)

Financial and insurance activities — 24,704 lei gross (~20,000 lei net)

Production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning — 18,382 lei gross (~15,000 lei net)

The fields of activity with the lowest salaries in the second quarter of 2023:

Accommodation and catering services — 7,446 lei gross (~6,200 lei net)

Agriculture, forestry and fishing — 7,643 lei gross (~6,400 lei net)

Art, recreation and leisure services — 9,048 lei gross (~7,500 lei net)