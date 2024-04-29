29 April 2024

Meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

On April 28, 2024, a meeting was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov.

Expressing gratitude for his time and the invitation to take part in large-scale celebrations on the occasion of the National Day of the Turkmen Horse, the guest conveyed greetings and congratulations from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Arkadag.

Having greeted the guest, Arkadag noted that he was glad to receive the head of Tatarstan on hospitable Turkmen soil. Speaking about the significance of the current visit, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty emphasized that this is an indicator of friendship between our peoples and common spiritual values.

During a walk in the mountains and in the garden, a number of issues on further deepening Turkmen-Tatarstan relations were discussed. The interlocutors noted the high level of trust and mutual understanding inherent in bilateral relations, which is a solid basis for their constructive development at various levels. As emphasized, Turkmenistan and Tatarstan are connected by centuries-old historical ties, similarity of culture, language, traditions and customs.

During the conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people confirmed the desire of Turkmenistan to continue to carry out active activities aimed at building up multifaceted cooperation with brotherly Tatarstan within the framework of a strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

Then, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, an official reception was organized in honor of the head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation at the “Gala” cultural and entertainment center, located in a beautiful corner of Kopetdag.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, Rustam Minnikhanov, said goodbye and exchanged wishes for good health and further success in their activities, and peace, prosperity and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of the two countries.