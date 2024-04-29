29 April 2024

137

Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

On April 28, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in our country to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the National Day of the Turkmen Horse.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to take part in the festive events and the reception provided, the guest conveyed greetings and congratulations from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the President of Turkmenistan.

Having welcomed Rais Rustam Minnikhanov to the ancient and hospitable Turkmen land, the head of state addressed return greetings and best wishes to the Russian leader.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for further interaction were discussed, taking into account the interests of national economies and the extensive experience of many years of joint work within the framework of the implementation of a number of large-scale projects.

In this context, the role of the Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation was noted as one of the most important tools in maintaining a productive dialogue between our countries and strengthening trade and economic partnership.

Confirming the interest of the business circles of Tatarstan in expanding their presence in the promising Turkmen market, Rais Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized that the favorable investment climate created in the country and the high international authority of Turkmenistan as a reliable partner that strictly follows its obligations serve this purpose.

The established fruitful cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including in the scientific and educational sphere, was especially noted.

The head of Tatarstan emphasized that thanks to the enormous support of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and head of state Serdar Berdimuhamedov, large-scale work is being carried out in Turkmenistan to revive, study, preserve and popularize the ancient traditions of the spiritual and material culture of the Turkmen in the world.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged mutual good wishes, confirming the inviolability of traditionally friendly bilateral ties.