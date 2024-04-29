Australian cosmetic chain ‘Cosmetique’ becomes first to receive accreditation
Cosmetic injectables chain, Cosmetique, has become the first cosmetic clinic to receive accreditation against Australia's national health care standards.
This accreditation is a testament to Cosmetique’s embrace and adherence to the rigorous requirements set forth in the country's National Safety and Quality Primary Community Healthcare Standards.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly popular national cosmetic, laser hair removal and injectables chain, Cosmetique, has become Australia’s first cosmetic clinic to receive accreditation against the National Safety and Quality Primary Community Healthcare Standards (NSQPCH) by Quality Innovation Performance (QIP). QIP is a member of The International Society for Quality in Health Care which represents the pinnacle of healthcare quality on a global scale.
— Dr Vivek Eranki, CEO of Cosmetique
“Accreditation serves as a benchmark of quality and performance, offering our patients, customers and public assurance in the care they receive,” Cosmetique founder and CEO, Dr Vivek Eranki said.
Already well established in multiple locations across five states in Australia, with a target of reaching 100 clinics by the end of 2025, Cosmetique has become synonymous with high quality treatments delivered by a team of experienced clinicians who are passionate about helping Australians look and feel their best.
Cosmetique provides skin care services, IPL, laser hair removal and injectables. The chain’s aim is to have clinics conveniently located across the country which are within minutes reach of over 90 percent of all Australians.
“This accreditation is a testament to Cosmetique’s adherence to the rigorous requirements set forth in the NSQPCH Standards, affirming our clinicians dedication to practice, service, and treatment excellence,” Dr Eranki stated.
“Our adherence to the highest standards was evaluated and endorsed by a team of industry exerts, assessors and the board of QIP, ensuring impartial and comprehensive scrutiny.”
Benefits of accreditation
“Being the first cosmetic clinic to achieve accreditation symbolises a gold standard of excellence, setting Cosmetique apart from its competitors and reinforcing patient and partner confidence in our exceptional care quality. It demonstrates our culture of continuous improvement, ensuring that Cosmetique remains as an exemplar to the cosmetic industry,” Dr Eranki said.
“As a company, we pride ourselves on innovation and within the aesthetic space, our clinicians recently pioneered a new lip filler style called the Cosmo which we created right here in our Australian clinics and it’s uniquely suited to Aussie women. It draws on two popular lip filler techniques, the Russian doll and the lip flip and the result is an irresistibly gorgeous heart shaped pout that’s both natural year luscious.”
Supreme patient care: Safeguarding against potential risks
“In the cosmetics industry, there is of course a risk that is posed, so our alignment with NSQPCH Standards proactively safeguards against potential risks, significantly reducing legal and regulatory liabilities and fortifying our business' sustainability. Whilst regulators and advocates may always correlate profits inversely to patients interests, at Cosmetique, we positively correlate patient outcomes to business sustainability. Put another way, our success, as a company, stems from our unrelenting pursuit of exceptional patient outcomes and safety” Dr Eranki said.
“The emphasis on supreme patient care and safety not only boosts patient satisfaction but also fosters loyalty, critically supporting our business growth and elevating our reputation. Over the years we have built a brand that Australian men and women know and trust and we are committed to protecting that reputation and advancing our engagement with the Australian market.”
A new era in cosmetic injectables
“Leading the way and setting standards of excellence in patient care and safety is the Cosmétique way. This accreditation is a step forward in our continuous journey of innovation and leadership and we are incredibly inspired, more than ever, to keep pushing ourselves to pave the way for safety, quality and governance within the cosmetic sector and continue to be one of the best brands in Australia,” Dr Eranki said.
“Non-invasive cosmetic procedures like Botox and fillers are continuing to grow in popularity and accessibility in Australia. The future for our industry is bright indeed, and I know that I speak on behalf of every clinician at Cosmetique but we’re here to help everyone achieve their dream look at the best price possible, and now with our accreditation, people can have even more confidence when they head into our clinics.
“We are determined to continue setting the standard in Australia for cosmetic services and injectables and being the first business in the country in our sector to receive accreditation in line with NSQPCH Standards is testament to our leadership and passion for the industry and patient safety.”
About Dr Eranki
Dr Vivek Eranki is the CEO of Cosmetique. Dr Eranki holds qualifications in Finance, Business, Governance, and Medicine, and has an extensive track record as a CEO in the Health, Wellness, and Personal Services industry. He retired from medical practice in 2021. Before founding Cosmetique, Dr Eranki amassed extensive experience in the health and wellness industry having founded and scaled allied health clinics, occupational health clinics, general and specialist medical clinics, licensed day hospitals and cosmetic clinics.
Website: https://vivekeranki.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vivekeranki
Twitter: https://www.instagram.com/vivekeranki
Instagram: @vivekeranki
About Cosmetique
Cosmetique is Australia’s first accredited Cosmetic Injectables clinic. With locations in Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia, and soon New South Wales, they are home to some of Australasia’s most skilled and experienced injectors. They are passionate about providing everyday Australians with exceptional cosmetic medical services to enhance their confidence and allow them to feel the way they deserve. Above all, they abide by the principles of professionalism and utmost care to ensure their patients experience the highest quality service and outcomes. Their most sought-after treatments include lip fillers, dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers.
https://www.cosmetique.au/
Instagram: @cosmetique.au
TikTok @cosmetique.au
ENDS
Tess Sanders Lazarus
Invigorate PR - Global PR for entrepreneurs and businesses
email us here