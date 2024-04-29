Comintelli Introduces New Professional Services for Competitive Intelligence

Our new professional services program, combined with the expertise of our team, enables our customers to focus on what matters most – driving business efficiency through actionable insights” — Christian Bjersér

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, a leading provider of SaaS platforms for Competitive & Market Intelligence, today announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of Professional Services Packages. These services bridge the gap between strategy and execution, offering tailored support that empowers customers to maximize the value of their Competitive Intelligence (CI) initiatives.

“The need for complete CI capabilities is increasing,” says Christian Bjersér, Senior Vice President, Customer Success at Comintelli. “Businesses are recognizing the immense value of actionable insights and are seeking expert guidance to optimize their CI efforts.”

Delivered in collaboration with Comintelli Certified Partners, Comintelli's Professional Services address the most critical needs of CI teams across three key areas: Consulting, Analysis, and Education.

1. Consulting Services:

• Competitive Intelligence (CI) Assessment & Roadmap

• Intelligence Platform Needs Identification

• Intelligence2day® Hypercare

2. Analyst Services:

• Market and Competitor Monitoring

• Market Analysis & Research

• Innovation Scouting

3. Education:

• Advanced Intelligence2day Platform Training

• Comintelli Academy

• Comintelli Customer Community

“Our new professional services program, combined with the expertise of our team, enables our customers to focus on what matters most – driving business efficiency through actionable insights,” concludes Christian Bjersér.

For more information about Comintelli Professional Services, please visit Services - Comintelli

Jesper Martell, CEO

Email: jesper.martell@comintelli.com

Phone: +46 8 6637 600

Web: www.comintelli.com

About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a leading provider of software for Market and Competitive intelligence. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a subsidiary in the United States. The company is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market.

Comintelli’s award-winning and AI-based platform Intelligence2day® enables companies to collect, analyze, and take advantage of information about their business landscape (for example markets, trends, customers and competitors). Intelligence2day® is used by various types of businesses and organizations including the chemicals, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology and manufacturing sectors. Examples of customers are international companies such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, Dow Corteva, Ericsson, Essity, JD Irving, Owens Corning and Tetra Pak.