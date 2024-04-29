Chinabank makes the strategic move to Nasdaq CapCloud for growth and treasury modernization
SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philippines’ Chinabank has selected the Nasdaq CapCloud™ SaaS offering for a more agile, performant, and streamlined cross-asset, front-to-back treasury management solution. This move seamlessly aligns with Chinabank’s cloud-first mandate as well as its technology-enablement directive to support revenue growth from new and existing clients.
With this engagement, Chinabank migrates its current on-premises to the fully integrated SaaS-based Nasdaq CapCloud platform, unlocking powerful features for increased flexibility, scalability, and security.
"We are pleased to welcome Chinabank to our Nasdaq CapCloud and regional banking communities. With CapCloud, the bank is now set to expand its treasury and capital markets activities, leveraging agile rebase and upgrade processes to access new versions and keep innovating. Chinabank also joins other banks around the world that have made Nasdaq a part of their strategy to let technology experts manage the environment while they focus on their businesses."
--- R.G. Manalac, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, Asia Pacific, Financial Technology, Nasdaq
Nasdaq
