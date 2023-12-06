Evergrowing Bank modernizes treasury and pre-trade compliance with Adenza’s Calypso solution
Commercial Chinese bank goes live with Adenza for front-to-back treasury as part of its technology modernization and risk-management optimization program.SINGAPORE, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 恒丰银行采用 Adenza的 Calypso 解决方案进行资金业务与交易前合规现代化升级
这家商业银行成功上线Adenza 的前中后台资金交易系统，作为其技术现代化和风险管理优化计划的一部分。
Adenza today announced that Evergrowing Bank Co. Limited has selected Adenza’s Calypso Treasury front-to-back solution to support its modernization, consolidation, and risk management strategy, as well as expanded cross-asset front-office support, including pre-trade compliance for money market, fixed income, and FX products.
Adenza今日宣布，恒丰银行有限公司已选择Adenza的Calypso Treasury前中后台解决方案，以支持其现代化、整合和风险管理策略，以及扩展跨资产前台支持，包括货币市场、固定收益和外汇产品的交易前合规。
Driven by the need to manage treasury during unprecedented market conditions, Evergrowing Bank required a real-time, flexible and scalable pre- to post-trade platform. The Calypso Treasury solution unlocks efficiencies and sets up the bank for future requirements as well as businesses expansion. The solution enables banks to increase business agility and better support modernization, local-market growth, and increased volumes. It also speeds up time-to-market for its new product offerings such as derivatives.
受到在前所未有的市场条件下管理资金业务的需求驱动，恒丰需要一个实时、灵活和可扩展的交易前到交易后的管理平台。Calypso Treasury解决方案实现了高效率，并为银行提供满足未来需求以及业务扩展的支持。该解决方案使银行能够提高业务敏捷性，更好地支持现代化、本地市场增长和交易量的增加。它还加快了衍生品等新产品的上市速度。
Adenza offers a consolidated end-to-end approach based on global best practices. This in turn enables financial institutions like the Evergrowing Bank to benefit from an enterprise-wide, cross-asset view of its books − FX, money market, interest rates, equity, commodities, and derivatives − for holistic risk management in real-time and on a single platform. In addition, the rich implementation and service capabilities from Kmerit (Suzhou), Adenza's local partner, greatly enhanced the overall client experience. In fact, Evergrowing Bank was recently awarded the China Credit Award for Best Intelligent Risk Management Platform at the Banking Digital Innovation (China) Summit 2023. This is a testament to the bank’s risk-management and forward-looking technology efforts in collaboration with Adenza and Kmerit.
Adenza提供一套整合了全球最佳实践的端到端的方法。为恒丰银行等金融机构打造一套从企业范围、跨资产的视角来管理其外汇、货币、利率、股权、商品和衍生品市场的专业资金业务管理平台，在单一平台上实现全方位实时风险管理。此外，Adenza本地合作伙伴苏州凯美瑞德的实施和服务能力大大提升了客戶的整体体验。事实上，恒丰銀行最近在2023年银行业数字化创新（中国）峰会上荣获了年度银行业最佳智能风控奖（华信奖）。这是对该银行与Adenza和苏州凯美瑞德在风险管理和前瞻性技术方面的合作和努力的证明。
"As a consolidated platform, Calypso is ideally suited to the Evergrowing Bank’s needs, enabling it to effectively modernize its treasury ecosystem and scale for efficiency and agility. This solution also drives straight-through processing (STP), new real-time valuation, compliance and risk metrics − a solid foundation for expanding our business. The Calypso platform is delivered in partnership with Kmerit Information Science & Technology Company Ltd. for battle-tested best practices and an accelerated Calypso implementation timeline."
- Tang Yuanliang
GM of Treasury Operation Center, Technical Support Office, Evergrowing Bank
"作为一个整合平台，Calypso非常适合恒丰银行的需求，使其能够有效地实现资金业务生态系统的现代化，提高效率和敏捷性。这个解决方案实现了直通式处理(STP），提供新的实时估值引擎、合规和风险指标，为扩展我们的业务奠定了坚实的基础。Calypso平台是凯美瑞德（苏州）信息科技有限公司合作交付的，采用了经过考验的最佳实践，加速了Calypso的实施时间表。 "
- 唐元亮
资金运营中心科技支持室总经理，恒丰银行
"We are excited to welcome Evergrowing Bank to Adenza’s growing community of regional banks looking to modernize and streamline their front-to-risk activities. By leveraging our comprehensive collection of interactive dashboards that bridge front-office data, pre-trade compliance and risk analytics, the bank can simplify its capital markets ecosystem while adapting to new market products and regulations. "
- RG Manalac
Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Adenza
"我们很高兴欢迎恒丰银行加入Adenza不断壮大的地区银行社群，他们寻求资金业务的现代化并不断优化其风险管理水平。通过充分利用我们丰富的管理仪表板，将前台数据、交易前合规性和风险分析联系起来，恒丰银行简化其资本市场生态系统，同时快速适应新的市场产品和法规。"
- RG Manalac
亚太区总裁, Adenza
"We are pleased to deliver another successful Calypso implementation and add Evergrowing Bank to our growing community of Adenza clients in China. This achievement underscores our commitment to our partner, Adenza and our customers."
- Rose Jan
CEO, Kmerit
"我们很高兴又一次成功地实施了Adenza Calypso系统，并将恒丰银行纳入我们在中国不断扩大的Adenza用户群。这一成就彰显了我们对合作伙伴 Adenza 和客户的承诺。 "
- 饶谿
CEO，凯美瑞德
ABOUT EVERGROWING BANK CO. LIMITED
Hengfeng Bank is one of 12 national joint-stock commercial banks in China. It was originally established in 1987 as Yantai Housing Savings Bank. Evergrowing Bank is headquartered in Jinan, Shandong, and as of the end of 2022, it has 322 branch offices nationwide, a Treasury Operation Center in Shanghai, and a wholly owned subsidiary, Hengfeng Wealth Management Limited Company in Qingdao. As of the end of June 2023, the bank's total assets amounted to 1,381.3 billion yuan. In the "Top 1,000 Global Banks 2023" list published by The Banker magazine from the UK, based on tier-1 capital ranking, Evergrowing Bank was ranked 119th.
关于恒丰银行
恒丰银行是12家全国性股份制商业银行之一，前身为1987年成立的烟台住房储蓄银行。恒丰银行总部设在山东济南，截至2022年末在全国设有322家分支机构，在上海设有资金运营中心，在青岛设有全资子公司恒丰理财有限责任公司。截至2023年6月末，全行总资产13813亿元。在英国《银行家》杂志发布的 “2023年全球银行1000强” 榜单中，按一级资本排名，恒丰银行位居119位。
ABOUT ADENZA
Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business. With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
Nasdaq, Inc. acquired Adenza in November 2023 as part of the Nasdaq Financial Technology Division.
关于ADENZA
Adenza为客户提供端到端的交易、资金管理、风险管理和合规监管平台，可以在现场部署或通过云端交付。Adenza使金融机构能够整合和简化其前中后台的资金业务，与数据管理和报告集成，并从单一可信的数据源中获益。总部位于伦敦和纽约的Adenza在全球最大的金融机构中拥有超过6万名用户，包括全球和地区性银行、经纪商、保险公司、资产管理公司、养老基金、对冲基金、中央银行、证券交易所和清算所、证券服务提供商和企业。
纳斯达克公司于2023 年 11 月收购了 Adenza，将其纳入纳斯达克金融科技部门。
Adenza Marketing
Adenza
marketing@adenza.com