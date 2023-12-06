ABN AMRO Bank goes live with Adenza’s RegCloud® for modernized and efficient regulatory reporting
Major Dutch bank chose the AxiomSL ControllerView® platform SaaS offering for hands-free maintenance and optimized banking operationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza today announced that ABN AMRO Bank has implemented RegCloud to accelerate its transition to a more agile, performant, and streamlined solution in a SaaS environment. The bank has transitioned to Adenza’s cloud services based on the anticipated economic impact on its total cost of ownership (TCO) and the benefits of a cloud strategy. Having replaced some of its applications and automated manual processes with this cloud transformation, ABN AMRO expects to significantly improve user productivity and business agility, positioning itself for a strategic return on investment.
"The vendor assessment process revealed that RegCloud was the better fit for our architecture with a faster and simpler migration. We look forward to leveraging the benefits of this deployment.
--- Lucian Toia, IT Lead, Finance and Risk, ABN AMRO Bank
We are pleased to welcome ABN AMRO to the RegCloud family as it embarks on its transformation journey, joining banks around the world that have made Adenza a part of their cloud strategy.
--- Vincent Lemaire, Managing Director, Continental Europe and UK Sales, Adenza"
About ABN AMRO Bank
ABN AMRO is a personal bank in the digital age. A bank committed to playing a serious role in society. This digital age helps us to bring banking ever closer to our clients and what they need. Our areas of focus are inclusion, sustainability, social entrepreneurship, innovation, daily banking and more. We offer a comprehensive range of financial services and advice – to our retail and private banking clients, as well as to our corporate banking clients. Combining our banking expertise with the latest knowledge about sectors, the economy and digital trends, we offer creative solutions for every kind of challenge. ABN AMRO has a clear purpose and strategy. Together with our clients we work to tackle the challenges of our times and to help shape the future. Our aim is to be a bank at the heart of society. For us, it’s important to contribute to a clean, social and inclusive world for all.
About Adenza
Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business. With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
Nasdaq, Inc. acquired Adenza in November 2023 as part of the Nasdaq Financial Technology Division.
