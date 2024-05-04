Cobalt Club Management Software wins 2023 Excellence in Achievement Award
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobalt Software offers a comprehensive club management platform for streamlining operations and improving member experiences. By presenting clubs with an interconnected suite of systems that enable efficiency and cost savings, Cobalt is empowering clubs across the world. The platform was recently felicitated with the 2023 Excellence in Achievement Award for Best New Technology Product by the BoardRoom Magazine.
The BoardRoom magazine is the official publication for the Association of Private Club Directors (APCD) and the Distinguished Clubs. The BoardRoom Awards are the only awards in the private club industry that recognise business partners for private clubs.
Winners, each year, are selected for overall excellence in their respective fields, achievements, innovation, vision for future growth and continued impact on private club operations.
The award recognises Cobalt Software's contribution to innovation in critical areas such as food and beverage, and table management, golf tee times and court booking, and digital member amenities. Cobalt is also optimised for the growing needs of private clubs with AI reporting features and advanced analytics that allow these establishments to stand apart from the rest.
"Cobalt isn't just ahead of the curve, we are setting the curve" says Lia Little, from the Cobalt Software team, "As the first club management software provider to integrate natal language AI into our reporting system, we are bringing the futuristic technology to the clubs today."
With natural language enabled AI features, club managers no longer need to struggle with complex reporting tools, and can simply get real-time insights by interacting naturally with the Cobalt platform.
On the back of these groundbreaking technologies, Cobalt Software has expanded its customer base by over 600% within the first year of launch. Now processing over half-a-million reservations, the company continues to invest in out-of-the-box solutions for club management, and plans to expand its web-based solutions to cater to a wider network of clubs and golf courses.
Know more about Cobalt Software at www.mycobaltsoftware.com.
Lia Little
The BoardRoom magazine is the official publication for the Association of Private Club Directors (APCD) and the Distinguished Clubs. The BoardRoom Awards are the only awards in the private club industry that recognise business partners for private clubs.
Winners, each year, are selected for overall excellence in their respective fields, achievements, innovation, vision for future growth and continued impact on private club operations.
The award recognises Cobalt Software's contribution to innovation in critical areas such as food and beverage, and table management, golf tee times and court booking, and digital member amenities. Cobalt is also optimised for the growing needs of private clubs with AI reporting features and advanced analytics that allow these establishments to stand apart from the rest.
"Cobalt isn't just ahead of the curve, we are setting the curve" says Lia Little, from the Cobalt Software team, "As the first club management software provider to integrate natal language AI into our reporting system, we are bringing the futuristic technology to the clubs today."
With natural language enabled AI features, club managers no longer need to struggle with complex reporting tools, and can simply get real-time insights by interacting naturally with the Cobalt platform.
On the back of these groundbreaking technologies, Cobalt Software has expanded its customer base by over 600% within the first year of launch. Now processing over half-a-million reservations, the company continues to invest in out-of-the-box solutions for club management, and plans to expand its web-based solutions to cater to a wider network of clubs and golf courses.
Know more about Cobalt Software at www.mycobaltsoftware.com.
Lia Little
MyCobaltSoftware LLC
email us here