Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Geneva Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Carroll EAST CARROLL NURSING HOME, INC. DBA COUNTRYVIEW MANOR

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Champaign Urbana City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Cuyahoga City of East Cleveland

SPECIAL AUDIT

1/1/2018 TO 3/31/2022 Special Audit FFR

City of Richmond Heights

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination Franklin Madison Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination State of Ohio

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination The Ohio State University

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination Hamilton Kenwood Financial Center Sycamore Township Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jackson City of Wellston

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Mercer Marion Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Clay Township-City of Clayton Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Montgomery County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination The Dayton School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Morgan Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau

7/1/2020 TO 8/1/2023 Basic Audit Putnam Putnam County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Summit City of Tallmadge

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Trumbull City of Niles

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination Van Wert Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Washington Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lawrence Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Wayne County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit