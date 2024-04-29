Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,001 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Geneva Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Carroll EAST CARROLL NURSING HOME, INC. DBA COUNTRYVIEW MANOR
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Champaign Urbana City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Cuyahoga City of East Cleveland
SPECIAL AUDIT
1/1/2018 TO 3/31/2022		 Special Audit FFR
City of Richmond Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Franklin Madison Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
State of Ohio
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
The Ohio State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Hamilton Kenwood Financial Center Sycamore Township Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jackson City of Wellston
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Mercer Marion Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Clay Township-City of Clayton Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Montgomery County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
The Dayton School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Morgan Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau
7/1/2020 TO 8/1/2023		 Basic Audit
Putnam Putnam County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit City of Tallmadge
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Trumbull City of Niles
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Van Wert Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Washington Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Wayne County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more