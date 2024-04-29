Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Geneva Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Carroll
|EAST CARROLL NURSING HOME, INC. DBA COUNTRYVIEW MANOR
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Champaign
|Urbana City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Cuyahoga
|City of East Cleveland
SPECIAL AUDIT
1/1/2018 TO 3/31/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|City of Richmond Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Franklin
|Madison Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|State of Ohio
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|The Ohio State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Hamilton
|Kenwood Financial Center Sycamore Township Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jackson
|City of Wellston
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Marion Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Clay Township-City of Clayton Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|The Dayton School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Morgan
|Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau
7/1/2020 TO 8/1/2023
|Basic Audit
|Putnam
|Putnam County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|City of Tallmadge
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Trumbull
|City of Niles
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Washington
|Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Wayne County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.