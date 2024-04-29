AUSDenver's ANZAC Day Ceremony & BBQ Shines Light on New Denver Zoo Down Under Exhibit
Nearly 400 gathered at @DenverZoo for AUSDenver's ANZAC Day event, honoring brave ANZAC soldiers & previewing the new Down Under exhibit.
"The new Down Under habitat provided the perfect backdrop to honour the Anzac spirit of courage, mateship, and sacrifice central to the Australian identity." -”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Saturday, nearly 400 people gathered at Denver Zoo to commemorate ANZAC Day, the annual remembrance of the brave soldiers from Australia and New Zealand who served their nations with distinction. The event was hosted by AUSDenver in partnership with Denver Zoo and supported by Cochlear, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions.
The Significance of ANZAC Day
ANZAC Day, observed annually on April 25th, holds immense significance for Australians and New Zealanders. It marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) during World War I. On this day in 1915, Allied soldiers landed on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey, launching a brutal eight-month offensive that resulted in over 130,000 casualties.
While the Gallipoli campaign was ultimately a military defeat, the courage, endurance, and camaraderie displayed by the ANZAC troops have become ingrained in the national identities of both nations. Anzac Day commemorations honour the sacrifices made by these soldiers and all who have served in the nation's military forces.
The Denver Event
The day featured an ANZAC Day ceremony, Australian animal encounters, a BBQ buffet, behind-the-scenes tours of the Zoo's new Down Under habitat, kids' games, and more. Attendees got an early preview of the exhibit before it opened to the general public in May.
"We were thrilled to partner with Denver Zoo this year to host our annual Anzac Day commemoration," said James Waddell, President of AUSDenver and the Honorary Consul of Australia in Denver. "The new Down Under habitat provided the perfect backdrop to honour the Anzac spirit of courage, mateship, and sacrifice central to the Australian identity."
The Down Under exhibit immerses guests and members in the diverse landscapes and incredible species of Australia and the surrounding regions. From traversing through a wallaby walkthrough to coming face-to-face with cassowaries, the habitat promises an unforgettable journey.
"Denver Zoo inspires lasting connections with the natural world and helps our communities learn how they can save wildlife for future generations," said Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of Denver Zoo. "With our new Down Under habitat, we're excited to transport our guests to the remarkable ecosystems of Australia and cultivate a deeper appreciation for wildlife conservation."
Thanks to Cochlear's sponsorship and generous individual donations from the AUSDenver community, AUSDenver was able to provide free entry, food, and beverages to nearly 400 attendees at this year's sold-out ANZAC Day commemoration. A portion of the donations collected will support AUSDenver's community initiatives throughout the year.
About AUSDenver
AUSDenver is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is the leading representing body that promotes a strong bilateral tie between Australia and the U.S.A. based on peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity of current and future Australians to the state of Colorado in order to live a healthy and successful life. For more information, visit ausdenver.com
About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)
People have always been Cochlear’s inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 750,000 devices in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life’s opportunities, and welcomes them to the world’s largest hearing implant community. Cochlear has a global workforce of around 4,800 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. For more information, visit www.cochlear.com
About Denver Zoo
Home to 2,500 animals representing more than 450 species, Denver Zoo is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and the city’s oldest and most passionate advocate for the natural world. The Zoo is among the most visited cultural destinations in Colorado, serving almost 2 million people per year, and accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and American Humane Certified™, which assures the highest standards of animal care. With the mission of inspiring communities to save wildlife for future generations, Denver Zoo dedicates almost $2 million annually to Zoo-led programs aimed at protecting animals within their natural habitats around the world. For more information, visit DenverZoo.org
