AUSDenver Completes Strategic Planning Process and Announces Tim Martinez as Executive Director
AUSDenver announces a new invigorated AUSDenver going forward with the completion of its strategic planning & the appointment of its first Executive DirectorDENVER, COLORADO, U.S.A, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Waddell, the local Australian Honorary Consul and President of AUSDenver, announces a new invigorated AUSDenver going forward. Originally deemed OzDenver, the recently established non-profit AUSDenver intends to capitalize on an expanded inflow of Australians into Colorado, Denver’s elevated attraction for Aussie companies, and a large local Australian community to formalize and grow.
In addition to a newly defined strategy, the AUSDenver board of Directors is pleased to announce that board vice president Tim Martinez has been secured as its executive director.
“Now is the ideal time for AUSDenver to grow,” says James Wadell, AUSDenver President, “We’ve secured our 501c3 status as a non-profit and we’ve identified financial partners that want to see this organization take off. To have an experienced non-profit executive, like Tim Martinez, that really knows the local business ecosystem and has helped numerous Aussie companies land in Denver, it could not be better!”
Mr. Martinez has stepped off the board of directors and has begun developing a database of contacts, Aussie and Americans, that have expressed interest in getting involved. If you would like to learn more about AUSDenver and get on the distribution list for upcoming events (like ANZAC Day in April and on-going Koala-Rado Conversations), visit the AUSDenver website at https://ausdenver.com. To become a corporate sponsor, email tim@ausdenver.com.
About AUSDenver: OzDenver originally began in the late 1990’s, after the local chapter of the AUS/NZ Chamber of Commerce dissolved. Starting out as an email list managed by Christine Hopkinson and Steve Smith to help local Aussies stay in touch and get together over a beer to celebrate all-things Australian. Around this time the local Aussie Rules Football club the Denver Bulldogs began to grow and collectively with OZDenver formed the nucleus of strong local expat community.
James Waddell was fortunate to take over management of OzDenver in 2016 and was soon after appointed Honorary Consul for Australia to Denver. The AUSDenver aims to become the premier social organization, with business opportunities, for Aussies in metro Denver.
About Tim Martinez: Tim Martinez brings to AUSDenver over 30+ years leadership experience in nonprofit and government. Tim has been executive director of the US/Mexico Chamber of Commerce and COActive trade associations and helped found programs and organizations like Greener Denver Business, Mile High Business Alliance, Denver Scaleup Network, Denver Global Landing Pad, and most recently Central Mountain Ascent Accelerator. Tim spent 19 years in Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) recruiting global companies into Denver, with many of those companies coming from Australia. Tim was a mentor in the Austrade Landing Pad Program and Vice President of AUSDenver. Tim has been to Australia several times and is well-connected to the Aussie community.
