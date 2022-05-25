AUSDenver launches Business Hub in partnership with Galvanize Denver (Platte) and the City & County of Denver

Submit Release
DENVER, COLORADO , USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSDenver has today announced the formal launch of its AUSDenver Business Hub, a center of business exchange and collaboration committed to support business relationships between Australian owned businesses and broader business community in Colorado and the grand opening event will be held at Galvanize Denver (Platte), located at 1644 Platte St, Denver on May 26, 2022 at 5.30 PM this year.

AUSDenver President and Australian Honorary Consul James Waddell said that AUSDenver has been working with Galvanize Denver (Platte) and the City & County of Denver’s Department of Economic Development & Opportunity to form this business partnership as part of our mission to strengthen relationships between Australian business professionals and local business professionals in Colorado.

“We are excited to launch our very own business hub and continue our work to build up a strong Australian business community in the city of Denver. This is made possible with the partnership with Galvanize Denver (Platte) and the City & County of Denver and we are very pleased to see this partnership coming together. We welcome the first seven Australian-owned businesses landed in our hub, based out of the Galvanize facility and look forward to recruiting more to our business community in the near future”.

The first seven Australian owned businesses that landed in the AUSDenver Hub include the following companies:

Acclime: https://usa.acclime.com/
Assignar: https://www.assignar.com/
Agriwebb: https://www.agriwebb.com/
Base Up: https://www.baseup.com/
Coassemble: https://coassemble.com/
Finder: https://www.finder.com/
Humanitix: https://humanitix.com/us

With the launch of AUSDenver Business Hub, AUSDenver is rolling out a series of business networking and seminar events to create more opportunities for business owners to get together to boost economic exchanges and collaboration in the City of Denver.

“As Denver’s global footprint has expanded over the past five years, we have enjoyed the momentum created by our ties and exchanges with Australia and Australian-based firms,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “Seeing this business center open will underscore our already strong connections and ensure a successful future together.”

AUSDenver is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is the leading representing body that promotes a strong bilateral tie between Australia and the U.S.A. based on peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity of current and future Australians to the state of Colorado in order to live a healthy and successful life. For more information about AUSDenver please contact Eve Chen at info@ausdenver.com

Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) leads an inclusive and innovative economy for all Denver residents and businesses by supporting local and global business development, workforce development programs, and stabilization efforts in diverse neighborhoods. For more information, visit denvergov.org/economicdevelopment

Galvanize is a technology ecosystem for learners, entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies that meet the needs of our rapidly changing digital world. As a member of Galvanize, you’ll get more for your company than just office space. From spacious community workspaces and state-of-the-art technology to virtual workshops and events, our campuses have everything you need to be a successful remote employee. For more information about Galvanize Denver (Platte) please visit galvanize.com




For any media inquiries about the Grand Opening of AUSDenver Business Hub or if you are interested in attending the launch event please call Eve Chen at 720-300-3458 or email info@ausdenver.com

Eve Chen
AUSDenver
+1 7203003458
info@ausdenver.com
