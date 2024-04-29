INSTALLATION OF GEORGIA LOTTERY COAM MACHINES AT THE KROGER ON OLD NATIONAL HIGHWAY
Georgia Lottery COAM machines installed at entrance of Kroger.
I plan to introduce an ordinance that will empower us to have a say at the municipal level regarding which businesses can host these machines and their specific placement within the establishments.”SOUTH FULTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, April 25, 2024, District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams- Brown, received notification regarding the placement of Georgia Lottery COAM machines at the entrance to Kroger. Shortly after being informed, Williams-Brown along with State of Georgia Representative Debra Bazemore and the Vice President of the Old National Merchants Association, Ms. Phyllis Minter, met with the Assistant Store Manager at Kroger to address the concerns and convey the community's unease about this development.
— Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown
Discovery was made during this meeting that the decision to install these machines in underperforming Kroger stores, including the one on Old National, was made at the corporate level. Subsequently, Williams-Brown, Bazemore and Minter collectively agreed to:
Present a united response to the community to find a resolution
Identify Kroger executives for engagement at a state level to further discuss the removal of these machines from the Old National location
Hold discussions with the City of South Fulton City Attorney to explore potential legislative solutions at the municipal level to tackle the immediate issue of placing these Georgia Lottery COAM machines in our community.
District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown expressed, "I plan to introduce an ordinance that will empower us to have a say at the municipal level regarding which businesses can host these machines and their specific placement within the establishments."
About the City of South Fulton
Home to nearly 108,000 residents, the City of South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city, spanning over 90 square miles with a mix of urban and rural landscapes, boasting the most undeveloped land on the southern side of metro Atlanta. Established on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is one of Georgia's youngest and rapidly growing cities, known for its vibrancy and growth.
