Nékter Juice Bar Sprints Toward Record Openings in 2024
One of our key values is to make healthy food an easy choice by making it more accessible to more communities.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of adding 12 locations in the first quarter of 2024, Nékter Juice Bar, America’s freshest juice bar experience, is sprinting toward a record number of store openings in 2024. Now with 210 locations in 26 U.S. states, Nékter Juice Bar is set to open upwards of 50 new locations this year in both new and existing markets putting it on track to surpass 250 locations before the end of the year.
The 11 new locations that opened in Q1 included three in the new markets of South Dakota, Michigan and New Mexico. Six existing franchise partners opened additional locations in California, Missouri, Idaho, and Arizona, and two new partners opened their first Nékter Juice Bars in Texas and Washington.
The healthy lifestyle brand today also announced its continued expansion across the country with 12 new delivery-only locations in California, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah, exclusively on DoorDash. All new locations will be live before the end of the year.
The agreement underscores Nékter’s strategy to grow its U.S. footprint through both franchising and licensing agreements furthering its mission to bring wholesome dining options to more communities. In addition to DoorDash Marketplace, Nékter is also available at grocery stores, co-branded locations, convenience stores, and college campuses, and continues to explore other opportunities including airports, transportation hubs and stadiums.
Nékter Juice Bar began its partnership with DoorDash in 2022, opening inside DoorDash Kitchens in Redwood City, California, and San Jose, California. This latest agreement to open in delivery-only locations through DoorDash will meet the evolving needs of Nékter’s guests while staying true to the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation and wellness. The first four locations will open in June 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana, St. Paul, Minnesota, Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Guests will be able to place their orders exclusively via DoorDash.
“Consumer trends indicate an even greater propensity among a broader demographic toward healthy living, and Nékter Juice Bar continues to be a sustainable and delicious option for health-conscious Americans seeking meal options that support their individual wellness goals such as protein intake, immunity, energy, and more,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “One of our key values is to make healthy food an easy choice by making it more accessible to more communities. Partnering with DoorDash to open in several of its delivery-only locations allows us to quickly launch in a new market and introduce Nékter to more people wanting plant-based, nutritious and wholesome food to nourish their lives.”
To celebrate, Nékter has partnered with DoorDash to offer customers 25% off orders over $15 with code NEK25 from now through 7/31.*
*Terms and Conditions: Offer valid through 07/31/24 on orders placed at participating locations of Nékter Juice Bar. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding fees and taxes. Maximum value of discount is $5. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Not valid for pickup. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Use promo code NEK25 to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.
About Nékter Juice Bar
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
