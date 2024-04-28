Submit Release
MPD Arrests Southwest Stabbing Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a suspect quickly taken into custody at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Southwest.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 6:22 p.m., First District officers and members of the Special Operations Division responded to the 100 block of T Street, Southwest, for the report of a stabbing. Officers located an adult male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital where, after all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Marin Gross Jr., of Northwest, D.C.

Responding officers detained a suspect near the scene. As a result of the detectives’ investigation 49-year-old Wali Shabazz, of Southwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were known to each other, and the stabbing was the result of a workplace dispute.

CCN: 24063143

