MPD Arrests Five More Teens in Navy Yard Retail Theft, Search for Additional Suspects Ongoing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce the arrest of additional suspects involved in a retail theft offense.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a group of suspects entered a CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, and took items without paying. When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation the following arrests were made:

A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft .

of Southeast, was arrested and charged with and . A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property . Both of the above arrestees were also charged with assault for the offense that occurred on the National Mall prior to the retail theft at approximately 8:15 p.m.

of Southeast, was arrested and charged with and . A 15-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft .

of Southeast, was arrested and charged with and . Two 14-year-old males of Southeast, were arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft.

Previously, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Assault on a Police Officer.

Detectives continue to search for the additional suspects pictured below: