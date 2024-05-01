Mighty Joshua Announces New Album DREADUCATION - A Vibrant Fusion of Roots and World Music
Dreaducation drops Friday, May 10, 2024, on all major streaming platforms.RICHMOND, VA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reggae sensation Mighty Joshua has announced the release of his highly anticipated new album DREADUCATION. His signature blend of traditional reggae with elements of roots and world music creates a dynamic and contemporary experience. The 14-track project promises to take listeners on a deep exploration of modern reggae, presenting uplifting anthems to soul-stirring ballads. DREADUCATION drops on Friday, May 10, 2024, on all major streaming platforms.
DREADUCATION by Mighty Joshua: Pre-Save Link
More than a collection of songs, DREADUCATION carries a powerful message of empowerment, unity, and social consciousness, reflecting Mighty Joshua’s commitment to using music as a catalyst for positive change. The album features collaborations with a talented array of artists including legendary jazz saxophonist Plunky Branch, renowned reggae guitarist Ras Mel, Richmond’s hometown hero, former KDTU guitarist, DJ Williams, and several Grammy nominated artists including, the Original Wailers guitarist Junior Marvin, guitarist Javo Grant Bassat, and keyboardist Desi Hyson.
These features bring depth to the project, reinforced by the expert mixing and engineering skills of recording studio engineer Matt Whitworth and notable music industry veteran Derrick Parker. Recorded primarily at Overcoast Studios in RVA, and the Lab of famed dub mixologist Dr. Dubenstein, plus mixing by Studio-Karamel Recording Studio in France, and engineering by Mike Caplin with Lion and Fox Recording Studio, DREADUCATION is a global effort.
To celebrate the release, local fans are invited to the DREADUCATION Album Release Party on May 11th, at the Hofheimer in Richmond, Virginia. Doors open at 7 pm for a night filled with music, including performances by Eastern Standard Time, the Fuss, Flex, and two unique sets by Mighty Joshua – an unplugged rooftop performance followed by a full band showcase. Several artists featured on the album are slated to sit in for select tracks, tickets are available now on Eventbrite.
About Mighty Joshua: Independent Reggae Artist Mighty Joshua engages audiences by opening minds and activating bodies through song. MJ’s musical roots in African percussion led to experimenting with sound and rhythm. Soon after exposure to Djembe and Djun Djun drums they became a part of his playing repertoire which also includes the Didgeridoo. Having shared stages with reggae legends like Ziggy Marley and Steel Pulse, and captivating audiences at premier festivals, Mighty Joshua’s performance caliber is well recognized. His blend of energetic stage presence and meaningful lyrics has solidified his place as a rising music star.
