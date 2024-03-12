Celebrity Chef Wenford Patrick Simpson to bring Caribbean Flavor to the Atlantic City Boardwalk with Second Restaurant
The Simpson Caribbean-themed soul food dining experience coming to ACX1 Studios on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Chef Wenford Patrick Simpson is set to open a Caribbean-themed soul food dining experience at ACX1 Studios on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. As an extension of his brand, growth for the Simpson Restaurant & Bar is welcomed after the success of the Brooklyn flagship across from Barclay's Center. The new location is expected to open just before the summer season on the first floor of the former Pier at Caesars Playground Mall.
Chef Patrick's decision to open his second restaurant in New Jersey highlights the importance of Caribbean cuisine and culture in the region. The Atlantic City spot will provide over 50 employment opportunities to the community. He aims to create an atmosphere that makes guests feel at a family's house, providing a welcoming experience for all. In anticipation, the Mayor of Atlantic City, Marty Small Sr., has welcomed Chef Simpson to the infamous seaside town.
The addition will not only offer a unique dining experience but also contribute to the diversity and richness of Atlantic City's culinary scene. The Simpson will offer a menu dominated by soul food and Caribbean-American cuisine, featuring oxtails, jerk chicken, steak, chicken and waffles, assorted shrimp dishes, and crab legs. The new restaurant will also have a full bar offering cocktails, premium alcohol, and juices.
Chef Patrick has served 400 top celebrities, written a cook book, starred in his own cooking show, and presented a gastronomic motivational tour. His renowned culinary skills have allowed him to cook for President Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and numerous other notable people. His journey to success has been challenging. He started from humble beginnings in St. Ann's Parish, Jamaica, and despite adversity, he has become a successful chef. With the Brooklyn and Atlantic City locations locked in, he plans several new locations, including a spot in Miami Beach set to open December 2024 South as well as JFK Airport.
