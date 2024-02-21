Maino to Be Honored with "Maino Day" in Brooklyn by Borough President Antonio Reynoso
***MEDIA ADVISORY: 2/23/24 4PM ET*** Ceremony Will Be Closed to the Public. Press RSVP Required.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday, February 23 at 4pm ET, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso will officially designate August 16th as "Maino Day" in honor of the local rapper and community advocate, Jermaine Coleman, known professionally as Maino. In a proclamation to be presented at Brooklyn Borough Hall rotunda, the date will recognize Maino's contributions to his community and hip-hop culture.
Event Highlights
Presentation of Proclamation: Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso will award a proclamation to Maino for his outstanding service and influence within the community, signifying the creation of "Maino Day."
Day of Service for Youth: A special day of service is set to launch, aiming to fuel a passion for community and public service among the youth. This initiative underscores a commitment to fostering a spirit of enterprise and inspiration in the next generation.
Event Details
Date: Friday, February 23rd
Time: 4 PM
Location: Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Please enter through the Adams St. entrance.
To Attend: Please note that this event will be closed to the public. Press must RSVP for entrance.
“Hip-hop is more than a genre – it’s a way of healing, growing, and giving back to the neighborhoods that made us,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “All over Brooklyn and beyond, Maino is recognized as an inspiration because he proves the power of hip-hop to bring us together through good times and bad. Maino Day will serve as a celebration of his legacy and a reminder to Brooklynites to never give up and never forget to spread love.”
Speaker Profiles
Antonio Reynoso is Brooklyn’s 20th Borough President. Born and raised in Los Sures, Williamsburg, Borough President Reynoso is the youngest Borough President elected to a four-year term, the first Latino to hold the office in the borough, and the first Dominican to be elected as a Borough President in NYC. Borough President Reynoso previously served as Council Member for the 34th Council District, representing portions of Bushwick and Williamsburg in Brooklyn, and Ridgewood in Queens. He is a notable advocate for environmental justice, reforming the criminal legal system, and closing the Rikers jail complex.
Jermaine Coleman (Maino) is a recipient of various music accolades and his influence extends beyond the sphere of hip-hop through his activism. His initiatives champion youth empowerment and showcase his dedication to his Brooklyn roots.
This press release is distributed by Playbook MG on behalf of the event organizers and participants. For media inquiries and additional information, please contact Isabel Shepard at the email provided.
