CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Sacramento, CA
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Euthanasia should be a quiet and peaceful end to a life that gave so much love and happiness to a family. The best place to achieve that is in a familiar place,”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Sacramento, CA. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Two licensed veterinarians, Dr Lori Thomas and Dr Katharyn Hart, will be joining CodaPet’s network of veterinarians and serving Sacramento
— Dr Lori Thomas
““It is my wish that every family in Sacramento and surrounding areas become aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet and alumni of UC Davis.. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift..”
Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"Euthanasia should be a quiet and peaceful end to a life that gave so much love and happiness to a family. The best place to achieve that is in a familiar place, with time for a family to say goodbye and reflect on their shared experiences with their beloved pet," says Dr Lori Thomas. Dr Thomas has lived in California for almost 40 years, moving from Utah with her husband and 3 cats to the Bay Area. She has a BS degree in Biology from California State University Hayward and received her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from University of California Davis in 2006. She has lived in Yolo county since attending veterinary school and truly loves the diversity of nature in this area and so also attended training to become a Certified California Naturalist.
"I want to support pets and pet parents during some of the most difficult moments of their lives, and to provide comfort and peace for the entire family," says Dr Katharyn Hart. Dr Hart grew up spending her summers in Bakersfield and going to school in Florida and Georgia. After graduating from Wesleyan College with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, she was lucky enough to attend UC Davis for vet school. When she graduated from Davis, she was an equine vet briefly before switching to being small animal exclusively. She enjoys helping preserve and enhance the bond between pet parents and their babies.
Dr. Thomas and Dr. Hart will focus on serving pets and pet parents in Sacramento, Stockton, Fairfield, Davis, Woodland, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Folsom, Rocklin, and El Dorado Hills
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
3. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Sacramento. Aftercare and cremation price varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 45 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
