Spice Up Your Cinco de Mayo with Los Giles Taqueria!

Press release from Centro Del Pueblo:

With great enthusiasm, we invite you to celebrate 5 de Mayo, a project of Los Giles Taqueria funded in part through Measure J, Underserved Communities Fund, Pupuseria San Miguel. Manzanilla Kitchen, and Centro del Pueblo.

This year, you will experience an unforgettable 5 de Mayo, with food trucks, music, dance, shows, art, culture, and more surprises!

“As Los Giles say: Food Unites us- La comida nos une!

Free event to all Humboldt County community.

When: Sunday, May 5th

At 12-4pm

Where: At Jefferson Community Park 1000 B St Eureka

Program:

  • Performances
    • Baileterapia con Centro
    • Rosa Nieblas, Danza del Venado
    • Julie Haysem, Salsa dancing
    • Latin Dance by Humboldt
    • Folklorico Ballets: Alice Birney, Arcata, Eureka Highschool
  • Music Dj Pachanguero
  • Mexican food trucks
  • Handcrafts
  • Tablings

With this event, we commemorate the Battle of Puebla, remembering the struggle of the indigenous peoples and the unity of our community wherever we may be.

Contacts: txt (707) 683-5293 / (209) 779-4615

