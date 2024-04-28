Spice Up Your Cinco de Mayo with Los Giles Taqueria!

Press release from Centro Del Pueblo:

With great enthusiasm, we invite you to celebrate 5 de Mayo, a project of Los Giles Taqueria funded in part through Measure J, Underserved Communities Fund, Pupuseria San Miguel. Manzanilla Kitchen, and Centro del Pueblo.

This year, you will experience an unforgettable 5 de Mayo, with food trucks, music, dance, shows, art, culture, and more surprises!

“As Los Giles say: Food Unites us- La comida nos une!

Free event to all Humboldt County community.

When: Sunday, May 5th

At 12-4pm

Where: At Jefferson Community Park 1000 B St Eureka

Program:

Performances Baileterapia con Centro Rosa Nieblas, Danza del Venado Julie Haysem, Salsa dancing Latin Dance by Humboldt Folklorico Ballets: Alice Birney, Arcata, Eureka Highschool

Music Dj Pachanguero

Mexican food trucks

Handcrafts

Tablings

With this event, we commemorate the Battle of Puebla, remembering the struggle of the indigenous peoples and the unity of our community wherever we may be.



Contacts: txt (707) 683-5293 / (209) 779-4615