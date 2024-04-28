Spice Up Your Cinco de Mayo with Los Giles Taqueria!

Press release from Centro Del Pueblo:
With great enthusiasm, we invite you to celebrate 5 de Mayo, a project of Los Giles Taqueria funded in part through Measure J, Underserved Communities Fund, Pupuseria San Miguel. Manzanilla Kitchen, and Centro del Pueblo.
This year, you will experience an unforgettable 5 de Mayo, with food trucks, music, dance, shows, art, culture, and more surprises!
“As Los Giles say: Food Unites us- La comida nos une!
Free event to all Humboldt County community.
When: Sunday, May 5th
At 12-4pm
Where: At Jefferson Community Park 1000 B St Eureka
Program:
- Performances
- Baileterapia con Centro
- Rosa Nieblas, Danza del Venado
- Julie Haysem, Salsa dancing
- Latin Dance by Humboldt
- Folklorico Ballets: Alice Birney, Arcata, Eureka Highschool
- Music Dj Pachanguero
- Mexican food trucks
- Handcrafts
- Tablings
With this event, we commemorate the Battle of Puebla, remembering the struggle of the indigenous peoples and the unity of our community wherever we may be.
Contacts: txt (707) 683-5293 / (209) 779-4615