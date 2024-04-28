Ninh Thuận eyes power from green hydrogen

VIETNAM, April 28 - NINH THUẬN — Ninh Thuận Province wants to develop green hydrogen production and work with investors to facilitate renewable energy development, a conference has heard.

At the event held in Phan Rang – Tháp Chàm City on green energy, green hydrogen and carbon neutral industrial parks held on Saturday, Phạm Văn Hậu, chairman of the province People’s Council, the legislature, said Ninh Thuận has great potential for developing renewable energy such as wind, solar and hydro power.

He said that by 2030 Ninh Thuận plans to have onshore wind power capacity of over 1,429MW, coastal wind power capacity of around 4,380MW and offshore capacity of 21,000MW, as well as solar energy capacity of 8,448MW and pumped storage hydropower of 7,000MW. Besides, there are also other renewable sources such as tides, biomass and ocean currents.

The province has issued decisions which demonstrated its goal to become the country’s renewable energy hub, he said.

The Government has rolled out policies for green growth, the reason why Ninh Thuận wants to collaborate with domestic and foreign partners, he added.

Currently hydrogen production is focused on zero or minimal carbon emissions since clean hydrogen is identified as a disruptive technology that would help reach the country’s 2050 carbon-neutral goals, he said.

“With abundant sources of renewable energy, Ninh Thuận is an attractive destination for domestic and foreign investors in hydrogen production.”

Experts at the conference discussed experiences and international standards for green hydrogen projects, net zero industrial parks and international experiences in achieving net zero emissions.

They also called for effective usage of international assistance commitments, green credit and climate credit and green bonds, and research into hydrogen production to solicit investment in Ninh Thuận.

Đặng Hải Anh of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Petroleum and Coal Department said Việt Nam’s strategy for developing hydrogen spells out production, storage, distribution, domestic use and export, and development of a modern infrastructure to ensure energy security and green growth and achieve the net-zero goal.

The ministry and other agencies would create a legal framework and roll out policies for developing the hydrogen industry, he added.

​Nguyễn Tâm Tiến, general director of Trungnam Group, said the construction company has plans to develop green energy complexes to produce hydrogen and ammonia for domestic distribution and export. It plans to produce 250,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2030 and 2.5 million tonnes by 2050.

It is currently evaluating a 4,247ha green energy complex in the province, and would build the first phase by 2030 and complete it by 2046, he said.

It also plans to build the 827.2ha Cà Ná Industrial Park, which would focus on green energy and selectively choosing tenants to ensure sustainability, he added.

As part of the conference, Trungnam Group signed memorandum of understandings with energy companies Envision Group and Siemens Energy Group for business co-operation.

The conference was attended by over 200 officials from the ministry, Ninh Thuận and other provinces and cities focusing on renewable energy, and scientists and other experts.

It was held as part of Ninh Thuận’s conference to announce the province’s planning until 2030, with a vision towards 2050, as well as facilitating investment for 2024.

Ninh Thuận currently has 37 solar power plants with a total capacity of 2,576MW, 17 wind power projects (890MW) and eight hydropower projects (132MW). — VNS