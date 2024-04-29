Bay Atlantic Symphony’s Breaking Away! Concert Concludes Season

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Cuban American star and solo cellist Tommy Mesa is featured in Breaking Away!, Bay Atlantic Symphony’s final concert of the season. A charismatic, innovative and engaging performer, Mesa is sure to dazzle with his exquisite skills and stage presence. He performs on a Nicolò Gagliano cello made in 1767 and a bow made by Andre Richaume.

Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland on Saturday, May 4 at 3 p.m. and on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.

Breaking Away! features Mesa in two cello solos beginning with contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery’s Cello Concerto – Divided followed by composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto, a three-part masterpiece of the Romantic era.

Felix Mendelssohn‘s Symphony No. 4., nicknamed Italia, is performed in the second half. It is a well-organized piece inspired by and written during Mendelssohn’s glorious trip to Italy.

Break away from your typical weekend routine with Bay Atlantic Symphony’s magical Concert featuring Mesa who has soloed with major orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra and San Antonio Symphony. He is an exceptional symphonic musician who is sure to delight Bay Atlantic Symphony concert goers.

Bay Atlantic Symphony Maestro Jed Gaylin said, “Solo cellist Tommy Mesa's performances are breathtaking. We are honored to showcase this accomplished young talent in our season finale.”

Single concert ticket sales are currently open and may be purchased on Bay Atlantic Symphony's website, www.bayatlanticsymphony.org for $35. Walk-in ticket sales at the door are also welcome at both locations. Seats are assigned.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony
Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. For more information about the Bay Atlantic Symphony, visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.

