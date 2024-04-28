Submit Release
News Search

There were 143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,072 in the last 365 days.

Barbara May Hillman: A ‘passion for painting and gardening’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Barbara May Hillman

Barbara May Hillman

Barbara May Hillman, 63 of Orleans, CA, passed away on March 13,2024 surrounded by family. She was a loving spouse to Rowdy Hillman and a devoted mother to Amanda Karanopoulos, Tabitha Frain, and Rowdy Bear Hillman. Barbara adored her grandchildren, Max, Emma, Nico, Shasta, Ophelia, Judy, Lavender, Jasmine, Heinrich, Noah, and cherished her sister Lori Sallady. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Blair, Jr, her mother Ethel Blair, and her father Robert Blair, Sr.

Barbara was known for her passion for painting and gardening, which brought her immense joy throughout her life. Her creativity and green thumb were evident to all who knew her. She found solace and beauty in her artwork and the flourishing plants in her garden.

A memorial service to honor Barbara’s life will be held at Gasquet Bible Church on May 4 from 1-5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you plant a plant of your choice in Barbara’s memory that will always remind you of her.

Barbara May Hillman will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her legacy of love and creativity will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Barbara May Hillman: A ‘passion for painting and gardening’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more