Barbara May Hillman: A ‘passion for painting and gardening’

Barbara May Hillman, 63 of Orleans, CA, passed away on March 13,2024 surrounded by family. She was a loving spouse to Rowdy Hillman and a devoted mother to Amanda Karanopoulos, Tabitha Frain, and Rowdy Bear Hillman. Barbara adored her grandchildren, Max, Emma, Nico, Shasta, Ophelia, Judy, Lavender, Jasmine, Heinrich, Noah, and cherished her sister Lori Sallady. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Blair, Jr, her mother Ethel Blair, and her father Robert Blair, Sr.

Barbara was known for her passion for painting and gardening, which brought her immense joy throughout her life. Her creativity and green thumb were evident to all who knew her. She found solace and beauty in her artwork and the flourishing plants in her garden.

A memorial service to honor Barbara’s life will be held at Gasquet Bible Church on May 4 from 1-5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you plant a plant of your choice in Barbara’s memory that will always remind you of her.

Barbara May Hillman will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her legacy of love and creativity will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her.