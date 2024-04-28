MoC promotes construction of social housing projects

VIETNAM, April 28 - HÀ NỘI — Ministry of Construction (MoC) is working with relevant sectors and localities to review and accelerate construction of social housing projects.

That will ensure to gain the target of completing 130,000 social housing units this year assigned by the Prime Minister, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh said at the ministry's regular press conference held in Hà Nội on April 26.

According to Sinh, completing these social housing projects will solve many problems, including the imbalance among housing segments.

Hoàng Hải, director of MoC's Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management, said the ministry has promoted the development of social housing by completing and supplementing the legal system relating to this issue, and remove the difficulties of both businesses and buyers of the social housing products.

According to reports from 42 out of 63 localities nationwide, from the early this year until now, 13 social housing projects have been completed, started construction and had approved investment policies with a total supply of 16,008 units. Among them, there are three completed projects and two partially completed projects with a total supply of 2,016 units. These projects are located in Bắc Giang, Thái Bình, Khánh Hòa, Hà Tĩnh and HCM City.

In addition, the construction of four other projects has started, with a total supply of 8,073 units in Khánh Hòa, Hải Phòng and Đắk Nông.

While, some other projects have got approval for investment with a total supply of 5,919 units in Hà Nam, Bình Định, Đồng Nai and Trà Vinh.

Now, Việt Nam has 804 social housing projects with a total supply of 573,992 units, including 195,676 units from 376 completed projects, 114,984 units from 127 projects under construction, and 263,332 units from 301 projects with approval on investment.

Regarding to the VNĐ120 trillion credit package for the social housing market, according to MoC, 28 localities have announced a list of 68 eligible projects taking loans worth of VNĐ30 trillion from the VNĐ120 trillion credit package.

So far, banks have committed to granting the credit of VNĐ7 trillion to 15 projects. Of which, eight social housing projects have been disbursed with a capital of about VNĐ640 billion.

Notably, Hải said that on April 23, the ministry issued a guidance on determining the list of projects, subjects, conditions and criteria on preferential loans for construction of social housing and worker housing, and renovation and re-building of apartments. In particular, lending procedures for eligible businesses under this credit package have been reduced to only two procedures.

With these new regulations, the businesses developing social housing projects are easier to approach to loans from this credit package, he added. — VNS