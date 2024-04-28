ROAD CLOSURE - VT RTE 62 / Fisher Road - Berlin
VT Route 62 in the area of Fisher Rd (Berlin) will be shut down in the southbound lane heading towards Barre City until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
