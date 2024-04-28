ROAD CLOSURE - VT RTE 62 / Fisher Road - Berlin

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berling Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 62 in the area of Fisher Rd (Berlin) will be shut down in the southbound lane heading towards Barre City until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

