MPD Quickly Arrests Man For Connecticut Avenue Shooting

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce the arrest of a suspect who was quickly apprehended after a shooting on Connecticut Avenue.

On Friday, April 26, 2024, at approximately 11:21 p.m., officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW.

Officers located six adult victims with gunshot wounds. Three men and two women were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth man was treated on scene for a minor graze wound and refused transport to a hospital.

Witnesses were able to direct officers to the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Rennwel Mantock, of Hyattsville, MD, who officers quickly detained. A firearm was recovered on scene.

The detectives’ investigation determined Mantock opened fire after employees removed him from a nightclub following a dispute.

Mantock was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division for their assistance on the scene of this incident.

CCN: 24062729

