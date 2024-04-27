Submit Release
MPD Investigating Fatal U Street Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside of a restaurant in Northwest.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 1:12 a.m., Third District officers on patrol in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest, heard gunshots and immediately responded to a restaurant in that block. Officers located a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Goins, of Salisbury, M.D.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24062759

