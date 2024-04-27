City of Arcata Seeks Arts and Culture Proposals

This is a press release from the City of Arcata:

The City of Arcata welcomes individuals and collaborative teams to submit proposals for arts and culture creations. These creations will explore cultural history and lived experience in Arcata anchored to themes of resistance, remembrance and resurgence. Proposals for performances, happenings and physical art implemented in public spaces within Arcata city limits are welcomed.

The City has dedicated $60,000 for commissions to support artists’ time and materials for the implementation of arts and culture proposals. A range of proposals are anticipated to be funded between $1,000 and $20,000. Humboldt County residents and emerging artists will be prioritized during proposal review. Arts and culture projects will be implemented beginning in September and October. Potential locations for implementation of public art could include Valley West, Aldergrove, Sunnybrae, K Street, sidewalk wells on H Street and other public locations within Arcata.

The 2024 Call for Arts and Culture has been shaped by local arts and cultural leaders working in collaboration with City staff and Playhouse Arts, the City of Arcata’s Local Arts Agency. More information and the application materials can be found on the City’s website at cityofarcata.org/1080/2024-Call-For-Artists. Applications are due Sunday, June 2. The application is available at tinyurl.com/arcataartist.

Proposals will be selected by a content review panel and guided by Arcata’s Strategic Arts Plan. The City of Arcata Strategic Arts Plan consists of the following core elements: Arcata’s arts are highly valued, Arcata’s artists are fairly compensated for the work they do and Arcata’s arts and cultural life is equitable and accessible to all.

This 2024 Call for Arts and Culture follows the successful implementation of the City of Arcata’s first call for public art in 2023 which dedicated funding to artists to paint 20 fire hydrant murals in an effort to beautify downtown and enhance connectivity between downtown Arcata, Cal Poly Humboldt and the Creamery District. The City also welcomes public art proposals on a rolling basis outside of funded calls for art through the Art Around Arcata program.

For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org or reach out to Playhouse Arts at (707) 822-1575 or [email protected].