Taleam is working on internet access in Afghanistan

A technology company Taleam is working on improving internet access in Afghanistan at this critical time so that youth can learn and to stay connected.

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when there absent of education in Afghanistan, Taleam’s CEO steps up for everlasting solution to help the young generation.

Taleam Systems has always voiced its concerns for the betterment future of Afghan people.

Meladul Ahmadzai CEO says, “We are currently working on implementing internet access for youth in Afghanistan”. This news comes as girls and women are still prohibited from attending schools and universities in Afghanistan which has resulted an outcry from international community.

There is a need for internet access in Afghanistan especially for learning online and to staying connected with the rest of the population. Ahmadzai says, “Internet access can help the peace process and make Afghanistan better which is needed for the war-affected country to realize its full potential”.

Taleam is a technology service company based in Canada and has more than 10 years of experience in the computer and technology sector.

