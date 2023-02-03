Ottawa Tech Company To Utilize Technology & Research for Promoting Healthcare

Using technology & research to promote healthcare service in developing world is a creative idea being worked on by Taleam, a tech company in Ottawa, Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the lack of a robust health force in developing countries which also have weak broadband or wireless internet access, a telemedicine plan that employs a local folder to store medical diagnostic images such as X-rays can be beneficial.

Taleam Systems is an Ottawa tech company that is utilizing technology and research to promote healthcare services in developing world. Taleam CEO, Melad Ahmadzai, says, "This is a creative health-tech idea which we are working to develop."

The goals are to educate medical professionals about advantages of utilizing technology for record keeping and to showcase to them how to save x-ray images.

Ahmadzai states, "the idea is at pre-concept stage which envisions to save patients’ lives so that they can receive timely-knowledgeable diagnosis and treatment."

--

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Taleam Systems is a technology company which has been developing a number of innovations to assist the health sector. Visit the website at https://taleamsystems.com/