Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,835 in the last 365 days.

Ottawa Tech Company To Utilize Technology & Research for Promoting Healthcare

Tech Company in Ottawa

Using technology & research to promote healthcare service in developing world is a creative idea being worked on by Taleam, a tech company in Ottawa, Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the lack of a robust health force in developing countries which also have weak broadband or wireless internet access, a telemedicine plan that employs a local folder to store medical diagnostic images such as X-rays can be beneficial.

Taleam Systems is an Ottawa tech company that is utilizing technology and research to promote healthcare services in developing world. Taleam CEO, Melad Ahmadzai, says, "This is a creative health-tech idea which we are working to develop."

The goals are to educate medical professionals about advantages of utilizing technology for record keeping and to showcase to them how to save x-ray images.

Ahmadzai states, "the idea is at pre-concept stage which envisions to save patients’ lives so that they can receive timely-knowledgeable diagnosis and treatment."

--
Located in Ottawa, Canada, Taleam Systems is a technology company which has been developing a number of innovations to assist the health sector. Visit the website at https://taleamsystems.com/

Melad Ahmadzai
Taleam
+1 6139790309
melad@taleamsystems.com

You just read:

Ottawa Tech Company To Utilize Technology & Research for Promoting Healthcare

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.