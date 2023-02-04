AHMADZAI's perspective: How can Afghanistan fully reach peace? Taliban's role explained

“There is a sense of peace feeling, but still tensions remain due to regional politics, both internal and external.”

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taleam’s CEO Melad Ahmadzai, who recently visited to Afghanistan, says that the country is in a crisis mode and cannot support its people. He states, “the majority of the country's population is poor, and there is still much work to be done to help them, but assistance has ended because Afghanistan is no longer recognized on a global level.”

Current issues include: girls and women are barred from attending school and working, men are forced to grow their beards, the economic situation is deteriorating, and tensions with Pakistan remain unchanged. In addition to these problems, the collapse of the former President Ashraf Ghani’s leadership on August 15, 2021, has left the nation in the midst of a lengthy humanitarian crisis.

In the past, due to the presence of several coalition troops, particularly those from the UK, Italy, France, and Canada, the NATO mission in Afghanistan for 20 years was mainly focused on military operations. According to Ahmadzai, “I saw many graves and sad people who are hopeless.” Instead of criticism, Ahmadzai believes that the Afghan people have moved on and now obey the Taliban rule, however the peace process is slow. This means that about 20 years of Nato involvement in Afghanistan tried, but regional politics caused everything to collapse. Ahmadzai concludes, “There is a sense of peace feeling, but still tensions remain due to regional politics, both internal and external.”

—

Taleam Systems has always voiced for real and stable peace in Afghanistan. The CEO of Taleam, Melad Ahmadzai, is based in Ottawa, Canada.