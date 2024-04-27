Lawn Care or Lawn Scare: Wondercide Discusses Lawn Care and Issues of Common Bugs, While Keeping Pollinators Safe

Wondercide plant-powered yard sprays are proven to work against fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and more bugs, without the conventional ingredients.

With the goal of a great lawn and outdoor spaces to enjoy this season, bugs like ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes should not impede the fun.

Wondercide provides pest protection solutions to help prepare for outdoor family time. So we’re ready to roll out the green carpet to visitors and guests, not the bugs this season.” — Tracey Brooks, Wondercide’s Head of Brand

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The grass always looks greener on the other side of the fence – a familiar phrase. But when it comes to judging our own lawns, the vast majority of Americans (94%) not only take pride in a well-groomed yard, almost half (49%) report greener pastures are maintained at their own home. For the rest of us, here are some Wondercide tips for greener spaces and landscaped places:Prepare the place. Before planting, take an assessment of the soil quality in the yard. The earth must have the right combination of elements to help grass seed establish strong roots and access essential nutrients, water, and oxygen. When in doubt, obtain a soil testing kit online or from a local cooperative extension service, provided by most state universities. These tests can provide insight into amendments that need to be added to replenish the soil.Think about water use. Ensure that the land and the surrounding property has irrigation and drainage systems that are working properly or adjust as needed for an even flow of water distribution. This helps reduce runoff, conserve water, and ensure that grass receives adequate hydration – even during periods of drought. In addition, irrigation water may be pulled from local lakes, rivers, or ponds where residential laws permit.Mow over. Grass can seem to have a mind of its own, often going unnoticed until it’s suddenly overgrown. Part of maintaining a clean and green yard is mowing. Since this is a task that everyone with a lawn must perform, a lot of energy and gasoline is required to keep the world’s lawns trimmed. Consider reducing the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers and lawnmowers. Opt for efficient, electric-powered alternatives for mowers, trimmers, and blowers.Don’t get lost in the weeds; help prevent them. When looking for garden shrubs and trees to complement the lawn avoid buying plants that grow too quickly or kill other plants to overtake the landscape. Examples of this are Spanish bluebells, willowherbs, and hairy bittercress. Look for warnings on the packaging like: “Does not tolerate other plants well,” for signs that it could be challenging and that it’s best to leave that variety on the shelf.Protection from pests. Warm and damp temperatures bring mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. Treat your lawn with products like Wondercide’s plant-powered, ready-to-use spray and concentrate. It’s a useful way to kill and repel unwanted bugs while keeping the yard safe for the family and pollinators. All of Wondercide’s bug sprays and insect repellents for yard, pets, family, and home contain zero artificial colors, fragrances, or dyes and they’re cruelty-free.“A vibrant, healthy lawn can increase curb appeal, expand home entertainment space, and provide greenspace for outdoor activities like games and hanging out. Wondercide provides pest protection solutions to help prepare for outdoor family time. So we’re ready to roll out the green carpet to visitors and guests, not the bugs this spring,” says Tracey Brooks, Wondercide’s head of brand.Get decked out. Decorate with outdoor lounge furniture and decor with entertaining in mind. An inviting aesthetic allows the property to shine. Celebrating and caring for the planet can start right at home with a blossoming green space that lets loved ones safely roam.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack– pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com , Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Petco, and Pet Supplies Plus. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.Come be part of our pack at Wondercide.com, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.Source:1. Study: 94% of Americans Care About How Their Lawn Looks, But Are They Maintaining It Correctly? (2023, April 13). Angi. https://www.angi.com/articles/american-lawns-survey.htm * Safe when used as directed

How American yards are being protected from ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes, while the residue is safe for pollinators