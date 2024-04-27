27 April 2024

Turkmen-Turkish political consultations took place in Ankara

On April 25-26, 2024, a working visit of the Turkmen delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov to Ankara took place to participate in political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye.

As part of the first round of Turkmen-Turkish inter-Ministry of Foreign Affairs consultations, on April 25, in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A.Gurbanov and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye B.Akçapar.

During the meeting, a range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas was discussed, and views were exchanged on issues of the regional and international agenda.

In the context of interaction, it was especially emphasized that contacts at the highest and high levels are an important factor in promoting relations between the two countries. In this regard, the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached was emphasized within the framework of the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the third Antalya Diplomatic Forum on March 1, 2024.

Much attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the energy and transport sectors. The importance of regular consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries was emphasized.

Along with this, issues regarding holding joint events to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Eastern literature Magtymguly Fragi were discussed.

On April 26, the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries took place in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and the Turkish delegation was headed by the Director General of the Department for Cooperation with the Countries of the Turkic World and Central Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye G.Turan.

During the political consultations, the parties discussed the prospects for strengthening interstate relations and expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The importance of interaction within regional and international organizations, including the UN, was especially noted.

The parties identified the area of cultural and humanitarian cooperation as an important area. At the same time, emphasis was placed on the prospects for expanding fruitful contacts in education, science and culture.