Roadway Closure - I91 SB EXIT 27 Newport

State of Vermont  


Department of Public Safety  


Vermont State Police  


Derby Barracks 


  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 


  

I 91 SB Exit 27 is closed in the area of MM 165 due to a fully engulfed car fire. This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    


 Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   



Please drive carefully.  


 


 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

