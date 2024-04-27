Roadway Closure - I91 SB EXIT 27 Newport
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 SB Exit 27 is closed in the area of MM 165 due to a fully engulfed car fire. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
