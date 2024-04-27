Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Robbery and Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District arrested a man for an armed robbery in Northwest and burglary in Northeast.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at approximately 11:29 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the intersection of 4th and T Streets, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and forcefully took property from the victim, then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 3:10 a.m., the suspect forcefully entered the front door of a business in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect stole property from the business then fled the scene.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, 39-year-old Kenneth Lindsay of no fiixed address was arrested and charged with Robbery and Burglary.

CCNs: 24051621 24053398

