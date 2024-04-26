Senate Resolution 276 Printer's Number 1554
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of April 28 through May 4, 2024, as
"Conservation District Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Conservation districts are local units of government
established under State law to carry out natural resource
management programs; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts work with landowners and
local governments to help them manage and protect land and water
resources on private and public lands; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts were created in this
Commonwealth in 1945 in response to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s
to improve soil and water conservation; and
WHEREAS, Each county has a conservation district, except for
Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, Local municipalities rely on conservation district
staff to plan development in a way that conserves and protects
the local environment; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts also work with many partners,
