Senate Resolution 276 Printer's Number 1554

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1554

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

276

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY YAW, VOGEL, MARTIN, HUGHES, SCHWANK, BROOKS, DUSH,

COMITTA, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND MILLER,

APRIL 26, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 26, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of April 28 through May 4, 2024, as

"Conservation District Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Conservation districts are local units of government

established under State law to carry out natural resource

management programs; and

WHEREAS, Conservation districts work with landowners and

local governments to help them manage and protect land and water

resources on private and public lands; and

WHEREAS, Conservation districts were created in this

Commonwealth in 1945 in response to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s

to improve soil and water conservation; and

WHEREAS, Each county has a conservation district, except for

Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, Local municipalities rely on conservation district

staff to plan development in a way that conserves and protects

the local environment; and

WHEREAS, Conservation districts also work with many partners,

