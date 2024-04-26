Senate Bill 1155 Printer's Number 1560

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - names submitted to the Governor by independent colleges.

(7) Four representatives from private technical

colleges, including private schools of cosmetology.

(8) Two school district superintendents who are

appointed by a Statewide organization that represents school

district superintendents.

(9) Two representatives from career and technology

centers appointed by the Governor from names submitted to the

Governor by career and technology centers.

(d) Chair.--The members of the task force shall appoint a

chair and vice chair from their membership.

(e) Meetings.--

(1) The task force shall convene its first meeting by

July 15, 2025, and other meetings at such times as determined

by the chair.

(2) Meetings of the task force shall be subject to 65

Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).

(f) Reimbursement of expenses.--Members of the task force

shall be eligible for reimbursement of reasonable expenses

related to their participation in the meetings.

(g) Report.--The task force shall prepare a written report

of its discussions and recommendations and shall, no later than

April 30, 2026, file the report with the Education Committee of

the Senate, the Education Committee of the House of

Representatives, the Appropriations Committee of the Senate and

the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

20240SB1155PN1560 - 3 -

