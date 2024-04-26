Senate Bill 1155 Printer's Number 1560
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - names submitted to the Governor by independent colleges.
(7) Four representatives from private technical
colleges, including private schools of cosmetology.
(8) Two school district superintendents who are
appointed by a Statewide organization that represents school
district superintendents.
(9) Two representatives from career and technology
centers appointed by the Governor from names submitted to the
Governor by career and technology centers.
(d) Chair.--The members of the task force shall appoint a
chair and vice chair from their membership.
(e) Meetings.--
(1) The task force shall convene its first meeting by
July 15, 2025, and other meetings at such times as determined
by the chair.
(2) Meetings of the task force shall be subject to 65
Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating to open meetings).
(f) Reimbursement of expenses.--Members of the task force
shall be eligible for reimbursement of reasonable expenses
related to their participation in the meetings.
(g) Report.--The task force shall prepare a written report
of its discussions and recommendations and shall, no later than
April 30, 2026, file the report with the Education Committee of
the Senate, the Education Committee of the House of
Representatives, the Appropriations Committee of the Senate and
the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
